Youth and Family Link holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday in Castle Rock

Youth and Family Link is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Castle Rock on Thursday.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 312 First Ave. S.W., Castle Rock. People interested in receiving a vaccine can register for an appointment at bit.ly/3v2TLjy.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, including booster doses for those eligible, will be available to anyone 5 years old and older. Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.

The clinic is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Amerigroup, Medical Teams International and CHOICE Regional Health Network.

State and federal health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 5 years old and older and a booster dose for people 12 years old and older. People who are 50 years old and older or moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose.

