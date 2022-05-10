 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth and Family Link holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Rose on Thursday

COVID-19 vaccination record cards

A stack of blank COVID-19 vaccination record cards sit on a table during a vaccine clinic in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Youth and Family Link is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Rose in Longview on Thursday. 

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Rose Parish Center, 701 26th Ave. People interested in receiving a vaccine can register for an appointment at https://bit.ly/3kX8O9P

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to anyone 5 years old and older. First or second booster doses also will be offered to those eligible. Vaccines are free and health insurance is not required.

Cowlitz County, state, national COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations remain low

The clinic is sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Amerigroup, Medical Teams International and CHOICE Regional Health Network.

State and federal health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 5 years old and older and a booster dose for people 12 years old and older. People who are 50 years old and older or moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

