Recent lawsuits and court decisions — stemming from Washington state and beyond — about the medications most commonly used for abortions may be causing some confusion on what is available, where.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, multiple states have effectively banned abortion or strictly limited it. The ruling led to a lawsuit in Texas that claims the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's original approval of mifepristone, used in medication abortions, was flawed.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved access to mifepristone, rejecting lower-court restrictions while the lawsuit continues, The Associated Press reported. But access in Washington and Oregon would have continued regardless because of a separate lawsuit.

What is medication abortion?

Medication abortion is an option for most people up to about 10 weeks (70 days) of pregnancy. About 60% of abortions among Washington residents in 2021 were medication abortions, according to the state Department of Health.

The most common method is the two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol, which is 91% to 98% effective, according to the health department. If mifepristone is unavailable, misoprostol can be taken alone, but is not as effective, at about 80 to 95%.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 under its brand name, Mifeprex. The agency approved a generic mifepristone in 2019. The drugs also can be used to help women having a miscarriage.

Clinical evidence shows legal abortions, including those by medication, are safe and effective.

How can people get a medication abortion?

In Washington and Oregon, abortion access is protected, including use of mifepristone and misoprostol.

The pills must be prescribed by a certified prescriber through an in-person or telehealth appointment. A pregnancy test is required, but other testing is not for most patients.

The pills can be mailed or picked up at a pharmacy, depending on the provider. People can search for clinics that provide abortions or virtual appointments at abortionfinder.org.

What is Washington doing?

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced he directed the state Department of Corrections to purchase a three-year supply of mifepristone. Lawmakers approved funding and legislation to support the purchase and distribution, according to Inslee's office.

During the recently ended session, the Legislature also passed bills to: remove cost-sharing for abortion services, shield providers and patients from legal action by out-of-state entities and strengthen data privacy for patients, according to a governor's office press release.

In February, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a multistate federal lawsuit against the FDA for singling out mifepristone with "excessive restrictions."

The pill is one of 61 drugs with "Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies," or REMS, restrictions set by the FDA, according to the agency. The restrictions require providers and pharmacies to be specially certified to prescribe and distribute mifepristone, and patients must review and sign an agreement form. Misoprostol does not have similar restrictions.

Ferguson’s lawsuit asserts the restrictions are "unduly burdensome, harmful and unnecessary, and expose providers and patients to unnecessary privacy and safety risks."

Conflicting rulings

On April 7, Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington issued an injunction barring the FDA from altering the status quo of mifepristone availability in states involved in Ferguson's lawsuit.

A ruling on the same day, indeed within minutes of each other, in the case against the FDA's approval of mifepristone directly conflicted with Rice's ruling. U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled to revoke FDA approval but gave a week for the Biden administration and mifepristone maker Danco Laboratories to appeal.

On April 13, Rice issued an order affirming that access to mifepristone remains protected in Washington, Oregon and the 16 other states that are involved in the lawsuit, regardless of rulings in the other case.

The Texas case will next be considered at the New Orleans-based U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, where arguments set for May 17. There's no timeline for a ruling, The Associated Press reported Friday.