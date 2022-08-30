What Cowlitz County students, parents need to know about COVID rules

This week, Cowlitz County students return to schools with the loosest regulations since the pandemic began.

Safeguards remain, but the overall situation has changed a lot over the past 12 months, said Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer.

“While some requirements were taken away, practically, I’m not sure it’s going to look a lot different from last spring,” Krager said. “We’re certainly in a different place than last year.”

Cases fell and in March, Washington state officials dropped the mask mandate, including for schools, and loosened other regulations. Updated guidelines for this school year released in early August are mostly similar to those rules, with some key differences.

Like last year, students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to stay home and isolate for five days and can return if their symptoms improve and they don’t have a fever. They are encouraged to test before returning, but a negative test is not required.

Those returning after five days should wear a well-fitted mask from days six to 10. Unlike last spring, this is not a requirement. Masks are still required in school health rooms.

Krager said studies show a certain percentage of people are likely still infectious after five days, but its unclear how infectious. The updated guidelines show how the state was “trying to compromise with some people’s desire not to wear masks,” to keep kids in school as much as possible and be more consistent with rules for other businesses, he said.

“People are able to protect themselves too,” Krager said. “They can wear masks, kids can wear masks. We have lots of opportunities for vaccines and boosters for most people.”

Schools do not have to directly notify high-risk students or staff of cases but still have to inform students, families, staff when there are cases or outbreaks. Districts are required to report outbreaks — three or more cases within a specified core group — to a local health department and have a system to respond.

Longview and Kelso school districts have online dashboards tracking cases. Kalama will send out weekly COVID-19 activity reports with school families via email, according to its website.

K-12 schools are still required to ensure access to timely diagnostic testing for students and staff.

Vaccinations and immunity

Unlike at the start of last school year, all school-age kids are eligible for vaccination. Krager said he is grateful the shots are available.

“I would like to see higher numbers, but at least that’s an option,” he said.

As of Monday, 15.7% of Cowlitz County’s 5- to 11-year-olds had completed the primary vaccine series, about half the state’s rate for that age group. About 39% of Cowlitz County’s 12- to 17-year-olds had completed the primary series, compared to about 59% statewide.

Statewide, 3.8% of kids 6-months- to 4-years-old had completed the primary series. County-level data for that age group was not available.

Overall, 58% of Cowlitz County residents had completed the primary vaccination series and 53% of those eligible received a booster.

Krager said he’s excited to see new boosters specifically targeting the omicron variant roll out in the coming weeks.

Immunity from vaccines and prior infection fades over time, and the newer, prevalent variants are better at escaping immunity and causing reinfection, Krager said.

“As immunity wanes and the risk of reinfection gets higher, those two things happening at the same time kind of sustained the level of transmission,” he said.

Case, hospitalization rates

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate has flattened at about 108 cases per 100,000 people as of mid-August. The rate has declined since earlier this summer and is below the statewide average of 121 per 100,000.

The state data does not include a majority of cases because many people are using at-home tests, Krager said.

Cowlitz County’s hospitalization rate may be, in part, an indication that cases are higher than data shows, Krager said. The county recorded about 15 new admissions per 100,000 people from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, more than double the state’s rate.

The county’s hospitalization rate has gone up and down over the past couple months but on average remains on par with past spikes, apart from the delta and omicron waves, Krager said.

Statewide, hospitalizations have been declining over the past 1 1/2 months. Krager said the county may be lagging behind the state and could see a similar decline in cases and hospitalizations, but it’s hard to say for sure.

It’s difficult to predict, but based on the last two winters, it is a “reasonable assumption” cases will rise as the weather cools, Krager said.

“We also are in a different situation. We’ve had so many people infected with omicron over the last year, I think we do overall have a higher baseline of population immunity.”

Krager encouraged people to get COVID-19 vaccines, the flu vaccine in the fall and to make sure their children are up-to-date on all shots.

“I would hate to see other vaccine-preventable diseases make any sort of comeback,” he said.