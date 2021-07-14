Washington state hits 70% vaccination goal, county rates vary

Two weeks after the state's reopening June 30, Washington on Wednesday hit its goal of 70% of residents 16 and older receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It is exciting to be at this milestone," said Secretary of State Umair Shah during a press briefing Wednesday. "But we also recognize there is more work to be done."

In May, Gov. Jay Inslee had set the 70% goal and promised to reopen the state before June 30 if the milestone was reached.

The goal was based on an estimate from experts that suggested vaccinating at least 70-80% of the population would provide enough community immunity to minimize COVID-19 cases, said Deputy Secretary for COVID-19 response Lacy Fehrenbach. As more transmissible virus variants spread, health officials want to see more than 70% of people vaccinated, she said.

The vaccination rate is not evenly distributed across the state, and all children younger than 12 are still ineligible for vaccination, Shah said.

San Juan County has the highest vaccination rate in Washington, with about 82% of residents 16 and older initiating vaccination and about 77% fully vaccinated as of Saturday.