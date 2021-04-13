Washington state health officials pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use

Washington state health officials paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, following federal guidance after six of the 6.8 million people who received the single-dose vaccine developed a rare and severe blood clot.
"This action is being taken out of extreme caution and based on the appearance of a very rare … side effect but a serious side effect," said State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah in a press briefing Tuesday. "It is a less than one in a million chance of this side effect based on the information we have."
The Oregon Health Authority announced a similar pause Tuesday morning.
The six cases of blood clots combined with low blood platelet levels occurred among women between 18 and 48 years old six to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration.
The CDC's vaccine advisory committee will review the cases Wednesday and the FDA also will investigate.
Gov. Jay Inslee Tweeted Tuesday that none of the six patients are in Washington.
Shah said a major reason the federal agencies recommended the pause was to get information to the community and providers on how to treat the specific type of blood clot. A medication typically used to treat blood clots was found to be dangerous for those who have taken the vaccine.
People who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the last three to four weeks should monitor for symptoms including severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, and should contact their healthcare provider if these develop.
The Department of Health is working to identify and contact providers that have administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Shah said. Providers should share information about symptoms with patients who have received the vaccine, he said.
"These adverse events are very rare and unfortunate but shouldn't take away from the fact that these vaccines are safe and effective," Shah said.
Shah said he is confident the pause will be temporary.
320K doses
About 6%, or 320,000 doses, of the 5 million doses delivered to Washington have been Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts said. That includes the state's allocation and vaccine delivered through federal programs to pharmacies and community health centers, she said.
About 160,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the state as of Saturday, Roberts said. The amount of doses administered and delivered will change over the next several days as prior orders arrive and vaccines given prior to Tuesday are reported to the state, she said.
About 4,700 Johnson & Johnson doses have been allocated to Cowlitz County providers in the last six weeks, County Deputy Health Officer Steve Krager said. The county doesn't know how many of those have been administered, he said.
Since the single-dose vaccine was a small portion of the state's vaccine allocation, it is not expected to have a significant effect on distribution as eligibility opens to all residents 16 and older Thursday, Roberts said.
The state expected to receive about 13,000 Johnson & Johnson doses this week and about 4,000 each week the following two weeks, she said.
Appointments affected
Some clinics may cancel or reschedule appointments and, depending on supply, could provide Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to those scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson dose, Shah said.
The Veterans Affairs Portland Health Care System announced Tuesday those with an appointment for its vaccine clinic scheduled for Sunday in Longview will receive a Pfizer dose instead of Johnson & Johnson. Patients will have their second dose scheduled at that time.
Cowlitz Family Health Center rescheduled vaccine appointments set for Wednesday to next week and ordered 400 doses of Moderna to use instead of Johnson & Johnson, CEO Jim Coffee said.
The organization also is delaying its plan to vaccinate homeless people during a Sunday meal share by a week in hopes the pause will be lifted by then, Coffee said.
Family Health Center had received a few calls Tuesday from patients who had received the vaccine and staff were able to "calm their fears," Coffee said. Going over the symptoms with patients and telling them to call with concerns is really important, he said.
Krager said while he understands why some people may be more hesitant following the pause, the process shows how well the vaccine monitoring system is working.
"To me, it provides confidence that if we were having severe issues with the other vaccines we would have found those," he said. "These adverse events are incredibly rare. We may get to point where the risk of a severe case of COVID-19 or death is higher than this and still may recommend Johnson & Johnson because the risk of COVID is so much higher."