Washington state health officials pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine use

Washington state health officials paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, following federal guidance after six of the 6.8 million people who received the single-dose vaccine developed a rare and severe blood clot.

"This action is being taken out of extreme caution and based on the appearance of a very rare … side effect but a serious side effect," said State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah in a press briefing Tuesday. "It is a less than one in a million chance of this side effect based on the information we have."

The Oregon Health Authority announced a similar pause Tuesday morning.

The six cases of blood clots combined with low blood platelet levels occurred among women between 18 and 48 years old six to 13 days after vaccination, according to a joint press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee will review the cases Wednesday and the FDA also will investigate.

Gov. Jay Inslee Tweeted Tuesday that none of the six patients are in Washington.