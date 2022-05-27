Washington residents urged to check their Jif peanut butter amid recall

Residents are warned to check their Jif peanut butter, which could be part of a recall due to a salmonella outbreak.

A Whitman County resident, who was not hospitalized, has a confirmed case of salmonella linked with the outbreak involving 11 other states, according to the Department of Health.

Late last week, the J. M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall for certain Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination. Consumers should immediately dispose of Jif peanut butter with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers. Lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date.

People should also wash and sanitize utensils that may have touched the recalled peanut butter.

“Salmonella infection is very serious, and it is important that people avoid consuming the recalled peanut butter products because it could make you sick,” Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, said in a statement.

Nationwide, the salmonella outbreak has led to two hospitalizations but no deaths. Other states involved in the outbreak include Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the health department. People usually become sick one to three days after infection. Symptoms include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever, chills, stomach cramps and occasionally vomiting.

Most people infected with salmonella recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization. People who have eaten the recalled product and feel ill should consult their health-care provider.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

