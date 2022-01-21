Washington residents can now order free, at-home COVID-19 tests from state website

Washington residents can order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the state website that launched Friday.

Residents can order up to five free tests per household at www.sayyescovidhometest.org to ship to their homes. Supply will be limited at first and will restock as the state receives more tests, according to the state Department of Health.

“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, in a statement. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most – during this current surge.”

People can also order four free tests per household through the federal program at www.covidtests.gov. At-home tests are available at several retailers and pharmacies, and most insurers will directly cover or pay back the cost of up to eight tests per month for each person on the plan.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state and in Cowlitz County.

The county recorded 170 new confirmed and probable cases Friday, bringing the total to 18,225. The county has recorded 301 COVID-19 deaths.

PeaceHealth St. John had 27 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday morning.

Following the trend in the county, some school districts reported a large number of new COVID-19 cases this week. Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

Since last updating the dashboard a week ago, Longview School District has reported about 267 cases among students and 18 among staff from Jan. 11 to Jan. 20. Of those, 21 of the student cases and two staff cases were passed on at school.

Kelso reported six cases this week. The district only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.

Castle Rock reported one new staff case Jan. 14. A third-grade class in the district closed earlier this week due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he expects the class to resume Monday.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.