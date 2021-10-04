Washington hospitals see dip in COVID-19 patients, concerns for future remain

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 30 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. After peaking at about 60 COVID-19 inpatients in late August, numbers have dropped, with daily counts hovering between 27 to 32 over the last two weeks.

Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesperson, said longer-term projections for the region are encouraging and the hospital is planning its return to normal operations.

“We’re looking forward to that, but on a day-to-day basis we’re not seeing that,” he said. “We’re hopeful that as people continue to mask, social distance and slowly increase vaccinations that those numbers will continue to go down.”

PeaceHealth encourages patients not to delay care because of the pandemic. Over the last 18 months, about 50% or more patients didn’t get their annual mammogram, Querin said. Mammograms and other screenings are important to get on time because delaying could make a life-or-death difference, he said.

Statewide, hospital occupancy is “very, very full” at about 90%, Briley said. Washington facilities were full before the pandemic because the state has one of the lowest numbers of hospital beds per capita in the country, said Beth Zborowski, hospital association spokesperson.