Washington health officials urge caution, not panic over omicron variant

Washington state health officials were not surprised when the first case of the omicron variant in the United States was announced Wednesday and emphasized precautions over panic.

"The key message remains that this is not a time to be panicking or overly concerned, but this is a time to be concerned about this new variant," said Secretary of Health Umair Shah during a press briefing Wednesday.

The case was in a vaccinated traveler who returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after developing mild symptoms, the Associated Press reported. The person had the full two doses of the Moderna vaccine and wasn't yet due for a booster shot.

There are still a lot of unknowns about the omicron variant, including how effective vaccines are and how infectious the strain is, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist. However, response to testing positive should be the same no matter what variant, including isolating and identifying close contacts, he said.

The state's robust genotyping program has a good chance of picking up the new variant in the coming days, Lindquist said. It's too early to tell if omicron will gain a foothold in the country or state, or if the dominant delta variant will push it out, he said.

Lindquist and Shah encouraged people to get the vaccine or a booster shot if eligible.

Some small studies have shown that unvaccinated people with natural immunity had twice the rate of re-infection than previously infected people who also were vaccinated, Lindquist said.

Modeling shows about 34% of the state's population hasn't been infected or vaccinated, leaving them particularly vulnerable, Lindquist said. Immunity varies across the state, he said.

Statewide, 66.7% of people had initiated vaccination and 61.6% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. About 57.9% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 53.1% were fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, more than 129,000 state residents 5- to 11-years-old had received one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 10,000 have received both doses, said Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary of health. More than one million adults have received a booster or third dose, she said.

Shah said along with vaccines and other preventative measures, testing also is critical to help slow the spread of the virus, especially when traveling.

The state has seen a decrease in hospitalizations and cases since peaking in mid-September.

Cowlitz County's case rate appears to be slowly declining, but hospitalizations have increased.

The county recorded 287 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21, down from 369 per 100,000 from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 22 COVID-19 inpatients as of Wednesday morning, up from 15 last week.

