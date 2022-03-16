Washington health officials announce new COVID-19 plan

Washington health officials Wednesday announced the state’s new plan for living with COVID-19 over the next few months.

The plan, called WA Forward, focuses on continuing COVID-19 education; maintaining access to supplies including vaccines, tests and masks; and monitoring virus activity and healthcare capacity, said Dr. Umair Shah, state secretary of health. The department will publish the document Thursday.

“It’s a long-term forward plan to keep people, families and communities safe, protected and healthy as we move to the next phase of the pandemic, while continuing to monitor COVID-19 across country, globe and here in Washington,” Shah said during a press briefing.

Right now is different than previous lulls in COVID-19 activity largely because of the higher vaccination level and acquired immunity from the omicron surge, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for prevention and health. For example, health officials are considering the baseline level of capacity for vaccines and testing needed, while being ready to scale up if necessary, she said.

Shah said the plan outlines the state’s goal to provide information so residents can know what their risk is and empower them to make good decisions based on the tools available, such as when to take a COVID-19 test. It also includes strategies to continue providing things like vaccines and tests, he said.

Continued monitoring of COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death rates, along with genotyping and wastewater surveillance will help the state be ready to make any changes needed, Shah said.

Shah and Fehrenbach said the state uses federal money for its pandemic prevention and monitoring efforts and expressed concerns about the funding ending.

While the omicron subvariant known as BA.2 that is driving increases in some European countries has been detected in Washington, it not causing an increase in cases, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist.

The subvariant makes up less than 7% of the variants in Washington, is not becoming a “dominant force” and cases overall are still decreasing, Lindquist said.

Lindquist said he can’t predict if the country or state will see an increase like Europe but the state’s surveillance, including genotyping, will see a new variant or surge coming.

Statewide, the seven-day rate of new cases was 60.9 per 100,000 people from March 1 to March 7, down from the January peak of about 1,775 per 100,000.

Cowlitz County recorded about 49.8 new cases per 100,000 from March 1 to March 7. The decline may be leveling off, according to the county health department’s latest data report.

The county has recorded 22,371 total cases and 340 COVID-19 deaths.

Cowlitz County’s virus deaths increased in January and February, with about 25 each month, up from 15 in November and 21 in December, according to the county report. From March 2020 to April 2021, 41% of deaths were associated with a long-term care facility, the report states. That proportion has dropped to about 15% from May 2021 to March 2022.

The county recorded 4.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 the first week of the month. PeaceHealth St. John stopped posting the number of COVID-19 inpatients this week.

PeaceHealth is reminding people that masks are still required in healthcare settings, including the Longview hospital and clinics. Healthcare settings also include dental offices, eye doctors, inpatient rehab or behavioral health facilities, massage therapy offices, chiropractors and surgical centers, according to the Department of Health.

Lower Columbia CAP announced on Facebook it will still require masks in its building and for all services received directly from staff. The nonprofit is proceeding with caution, “due to the essential services provided by our staff and the number of at-risk persons we work with on a daily basis.”

