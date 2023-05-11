After two seasons of unusually-low influenza activity, Washington saw the deadliest flu season in the five years, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, 262 residents reportedly died from the flu, including 257 adults and five children, according to the department. That's a tenfold increase compared to the 2021-2022 flu season, when 26 deaths were reported.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates as many as 640,000 flu hospitalizations and 57,000 flu deaths occurred between October and April.

Washington's reported flu deaths are closer to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. During the 2018-2019 season 245 deaths were reported, and 296 the season before.

About 75%, or 199, of this season's deaths were among those 65 and older, according to the state Department of Health.

The southwest region — Clark, Cowlitz, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties — reported 38 deaths. Three Cowlitz County residents reportedly died from influenza earlier this season. An updated count was not available by press time.

After an early start to the flu season, activity has been low for the last couple months, according to the state health department and CDC data.

Rates of influenza and other respiratory viruses rose sharply in October and November, overwhelming Washington pediatric hospitals and clinics. Influenza activity peaked in late November and declined throughout the new year.

Flu activity remained low this spring and is currently "minimal" in the state.

This season, flu vaccination rates decreased nationally among children and pregnant people, compared to pre-pandemic rates, according to the Department of Health.

In Washington, rates have declined among children throughout the last four influenza seasons, according to state vaccination data. The most significant drop was among children 6-months to 4-years old, from 60.5% in 2019-2020 season to 39.8% this past season.

This year’s flu vaccine reduced risk of influenza A-related hospitalization among children by nearly three quarters and among adults by nearly half, according to the CDC.

“While respiratory illness precautions such as masking and social distancing helped keep the number of flu cases low during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially important now that most of us are around other people again to get a flu vaccine every year,” said Umair Shah, secretary of health, in a press release.

Practicing healthy habits such as frequently washing hands, staying home when sick and wearing masks in crowded spaces also help prevent the spread of the flu.