Washington, Cowlitz County have less medical debt than national average

The share of residents with past-due medical bills in Washington and Cowlitz County is less than half that of the national rate, according to the Urban Institute.

Nationwide, 13% of U.S. adults had medical debt in collections, according to data collected by the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C., public policy think tank.

In Washington state, about 5% of residents had medical debt in collections, one of the lowest rates in the country, according to the Urban Institute data. The median amount of medical debt in collections was about $550, less than the nationwide $700.

Cowlitz County’s rate was on-par with the state’s at 5%. Only three counties had rates significantly higher than the state — Pierce, Garfield and Asotin, all at 9%.

An estimated $88 billion in medical debt is reflected on Americans’ credit reports, according to a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report. The total amount is likely higher because not all debt is visible to consumer reporting companies, the report states.

The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated nearly 1 in 10 adults, 23 million people, owed "significant" debt of $250 or more in 2019. That adds up to about $195 billion, according to the nonprofit's analysis based on the Census Bureau's Survey of Income and Program Participation.

Both the Urban Institute and KFF analyses found that those living in states that haven't adopted Medicaid expansion are more likely to owe significant medical debt. The data also shows higher medical debt among Black Americans, low income residents, those with a disability or in poor health or who are uninsured.

The Affordable Care Act allows states to expand Medicaid eligibility to cover people with incomes of up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Twelve states have not expanded Medicaid.

Washington was one of five states signed on to early expansion before 2014. The state’s rate of uninsured residents dropped following expansion from about 14% to 6.4% in 2021, according to American Community Survey data.

Starting July 1, more Washington residents also became eligible for free or discounted hospital care under the state's updated charity care law.

Previously, residents within 200% of the federal poverty level were eligible for financial assistance. The new law expands eligibility to all residents within 300% of the federal poverty level. Large hospital systems are required to provide discounts for those up to 400% of the federal poverty level.