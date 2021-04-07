Washington COVID-19 vaccine supply to fall short of demand next week as eligibility expands

The state data dashboard shows the number of vaccine doses given by county but doesn’t break them down by dose or vaccine type. The raw vaccine data available from the state website also cannot be downloaded.

While 20% of Washingtonians are fully vaccinated, 80% aren't and are still susceptible to severe illness, Shah said.

Cases are increasing in the state, with the sharpest increase among younger people ages in their teens to 40s, he said.

Cowlitz County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,809.

Back to Phase 2?

The county has recorded about 215 new cases per 100,000 from March 13-26, according to the state's Roadmap to Recovery dashboard. The county is expected to move back to Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan when data is reviewed next week.

Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, said counties in danger of moving back a phase should increase safety measures.

"Every single choice we make, every single thing we do adds up and matters," she said. "What we do today impacts our disease rates a week from now, two weeks from now, four weeks from now, two months from now because the chains of transmission go on."