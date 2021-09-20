Washington COVID-19 hospitalizations down, in part due to increase in deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washington have decreased slightly from record high rates, in part because of an increase in patients dying, according to state hospital officials.

“That is a way we do not want to be creating hospital capacity,” Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, said during a press briefing Monday. “This is despite giving people the best care that we have for COVID, which is still, honestly, not very good. ... For people who think there is a cure and fool-proof treatment for COVID, that does not exist.”

About 1,504 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday, down from about 1,669 last week, Sauer said.

The state’s COVID-19 death rate has risen, with 30 virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Sauer said Monday morning. Washington has recorded 7,271 total COVID-19 deaths.

Cowlitz County recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, with 176 total deaths.

The county recorded 162 new confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 10,129 confirmed and 1,188 probable cases.

As of Monday morning, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 30 COVID-19 patients, down from 36 on Friday.

