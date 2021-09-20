Washington COVID-19 hospitalizations down, in part due to increase in deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washington have decreased slightly from record high rates, in part because of an increase in patients dying, according to state hospital officials.
“That is a way we do not want to be creating hospital capacity,” Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, said during a press briefing Monday. “This is despite giving people the best care that we have for COVID, which is still, honestly, not very good. ... For people who think there is a cure and fool-proof treatment for COVID, that does not exist.”
About 1,504 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 Monday, down from about 1,669 last week, Sauer said.
The state’s COVID-19 death rate has risen, with 30 virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Sauer said Monday morning. Washington has recorded 7,271 total COVID-19 deaths.
Cowlitz County recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, with 176 total deaths.
The county recorded 162 new confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 10,129 confirmed and 1,188 probable cases.
As of Monday morning, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 30 COVID-19 patients, down from 36 on Friday.
PeaceHealth announced Monday it now is offering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. The intravenous (IV) therapy was initially available at PeaceHealth Memorial Urgent Care in Vancouver. Patients must have a provider referral to be eligible for the treatment.
As of Monday, the treatment is available at two other locations in Southwest Washington, Kirkpatrick Family Care in Longview and Providence Centralia Hospital in Lewis County, according to the state Department of Health.
Monoclonal antibodies are immune, lab-produced molecules designed to mimic the body’s natural response to infection.
“Monoclonal antibody therapy has been proven to reduce hospitalizations in about 70 percent of high-risk, COVID-positive patients,” said Dr. Shaun Harper, chief medical officer of PeaceHealth Medical Group. “The goal of the treatment is to prevent hospitalizations, reduce viral loads and lessen symptom severity. PeaceHealth is committed to providing access to this potentially life-saving therapy to anyone in our community who could benefit.”
The Federal Drug Administration gave monoclonal antibody therapy emergency authorization in November 2020 for certain groups of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A form of immunotherapy traditionally used for patients with cancer and other diseases, the treatment has shown to be effective for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms from COVID-19, but who have a high risk of complications, according to PeaceHealth.
Harper said the treatment is not a cure and does not provide long-term immunity against COVID-19.
“The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be immunization with our safe and effective vaccines,” he said.