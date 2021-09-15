Washington COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations starting to flatten at high levels

Looking at case rates from Aug. 11 to Sept. 7, unvaccinated state residents 12 years old and older were four to six times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents, according to a Department of Health report released Wednesday.

The risk of hospitalization varies by age group, according to the report, which looked at hospitalization rates from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31.

Washingtonians 12 to 34 years old who are not fully vaccinated are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people in the same age group, according to the report. Residents not fully vaccinated who are 35 to 64 years old are 21 times more likely to be hospitalized and those 65 years old and older are nine times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the report states.

From February to August, 81.4% of Washington’s cases were among unvaccinated residents and 13% were among those fully vaccinated, according to the report. The breakdown does not include people partially vaccinated.

In the same seven months, 4,515 of Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases, or 83%, were among unvaccinated residents, according to the report. About 12%, or 657 cases, were among fully vaccinated residents. At the time, 53.2% of residents 12 years old and older were fully vaccinated.