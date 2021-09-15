Washington COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations starting to flatten at high levels

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing in Cowlitz County and are starting to flatten statewide, but the high rates will continue to strain the healthcare system, state officials cautioned Wednesday.
The slight decrease in case counts is encouraging, but it’s unclear if the downward trend will continue, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, during a news briefing Wednesday.
Hospitals around the state remain full and the healthcare system is strained, Lindquist said.
“We’re going to continue to see whatever influx of patients coming in will continue to stress that system for some time moving forward,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.
Cowlitz County on Wednesday recorded 84 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 9,831 confirmed and 1,136 probable cases. The county recorded three new COVID-19 deaths, with 163 total deaths.
As of Wednesday, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 36 COVID-19 patients. Of 40 COVID-19 patients in the Longview hospital during a point in time on Tuesday, seven were fully vaccinated. Among the 33 not fully vaccinated, 10 were in the intensive care unit and nine of those were on ventilators, according to the hospital.
“PeaceHealth St. John COVID-19 hospitalization data shows unvaccinated people remain at greatest risk for hospitalization and serious illness,” states a hospital Facebook post with a graphic of the data. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.”
Looking at case rates from Aug. 11 to Sept. 7, unvaccinated state residents 12 years old and older were four to six times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents, according to a Department of Health report released Wednesday.
The risk of hospitalization varies by age group, according to the report, which looked at hospitalization rates from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31.
Washingtonians 12 to 34 years old who are not fully vaccinated are 30 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people in the same age group, according to the report. Residents not fully vaccinated who are 35 to 64 years old are 21 times more likely to be hospitalized and those 65 years old and older are nine times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the report states.
From February to August, 81.4% of Washington’s cases were among unvaccinated residents and 13% were among those fully vaccinated, according to the report. The breakdown does not include people partially vaccinated.
In the same seven months, 4,515 of Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases, or 83%, were among unvaccinated residents, according to the report. About 12%, or 657 cases, were among fully vaccinated residents. At the time, 53.2% of residents 12 years old and older were fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 53.3% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 47.5% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 62% of people had received at least one dose and 56.3% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
The state’s vaccination rate has increased since flattening in July, and officials urged residents to get the shot to help decrease cases and hospitalizations.
“It is really important for us to remember that we’re not coming at this from a bureaucratic standpoint, we’re coming at this from the standpoint of medical health and protection,” Shah said. “We’re trying to protect as many people from severe illness and death, and we want to have you help us do that.”