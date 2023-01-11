Walmart offers free health screenings, vaccines Saturday

Cowlitz County's three Walmart pharmacies will offer free health screenings and affordable immunizations Saturday.

The quarterly Walmart Wellness Day helps people know and understand test results and provides resources to seek care, as well as improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle, according to a press release.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday customers can receive:

• Free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision screenings will be offered at select locations.

• Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B.

• No-cost-to-patient COVID-19 vaccines.

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

All Walmart locations with pharmacies participate in Wellness Day, including stores on Ocean Beach Highway and Seventh Avenue in Longview and on Dike Access Road in Woodland.