Wahkiakum County reports two new COVID-19 deaths, five new cases

Wahkiakum County on Wednesday reported two new COVID-19 deaths and on Thursday reported five new cases.

One of the deaths was a woman in the 65 years old and older age group and the other death was a woman in the 35- to 50-year-old age group.

The county health department declined to release more information on the individuals out of respect to the families and given the county's small population, according to a press release from the county.

Wahkiakum County recorded its first COVID-19 death in May. The county has the third-least amount of COVID-19 deaths in the state, after Skamania and San Juan counties.

The county has reported 168 COVID-19 cases, with seven potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active. The majority of the new cases are from a single residence, according to the department.

The health department encourages everyone 12 years old and older who hasn't been vaccinated to reach out to their medical providers or the department at 360-849-4041.

As of Saturday, about 46% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 43% were fully vaccinated.

