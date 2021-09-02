 Skip to main content
Wahkiakum County health department warns against COVID-19 scams
Wahkiakum County health department warns against COVID-19 scams

COVID-19 test sample

In October, Amy Brant, a medical assistant at Pacific Urgent Care, seals a COVID-19 test sample for a photo illustration in Longview. 

 Courtney Talak

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services is urging the public to be cautious after an increase in scams related to COVID-19 and contact tracing. 

Some residents are getting alerts on their phones that take them to an "official looking" website that asks for personal information, according to a county press release. Others are getting direct calls from someone other than a health department employee asking for their information. 

"These are scams designed to prey on people's good will," the press release states. 

People tested for COVID-19 will be notified by the testing location, followed by a call from the health department. The department also will call close contacts. 

Residents signed up for the Washington Notify app may get a phone notification, but it will not start asking for personal information. 

Anyone unsure if a call or text is legitimate should hang up and call the health department directly at 360-795-6207. 

"It is crucial that if WHHS does reach out, that the individuals answer or return those calls," the press release states. "The information exchanged in those calls is extremely important to containing the spread of the disease." 

