Wahkiakum County Health Department to move out of courthouse

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY — The Wahkiakum County Health Department is moving out of the county courthouse in early December to its Elochoman Valley Road location where it currently offers behavioral health services.

The department will begin fully operating at 42 Elochoman Valley Rd., Cathlamet, on Dec. 12. The move will allow the department to consolidate campuses and have its public facing services — such as vaccinations, septic and food permitting — at one location, according to a press release.

Services provided at the Hope Center will continue there. This move only affects services at the courthouse basement, according to the department.

Anyone with questions can contact the department from Monday through Thursday at 360-795-6207.

The move is part of a larger plan to relocate and remodel county offices, the Wahkiakum County Eagle reported in September.