Wahkiakum County health department offering COVID vaccines for kids starting Monday; Longview Kaiser clinic and PeacHealth taking appointments
Wahkiakum County health department offering COVID vaccines for kids starting Monday; Longview Kaiser clinic and PeaceHealth taking appointments

Syringes of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during the first day of administration in Cowlitz County in December 2020 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

The Wahkiakum County health department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds Monday during its regular vaccine clinics. 

Federal and state agencies officially greenlit the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier this week. The pediatric dose is one-third of the regular dose for children 12 years old and older. As with older patients, the vaccine is a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. 

Cowlitz County clinics, pharmacies prepare to offer COVID vaccines to kids

The Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services department hosts vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, no appointment necessary. The clinic is in the department located on the lowest floor of the county building in Cathlamet. 

The department is planning an additional late afternoon clinic; details to be announced.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is planning a vaccine clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, for children in the community, according to the hospital. St. John will begin taking appointments via phone call starting Monday. 

Kaiser Permanente received some pediatric doses at the Longview clinic and opened up appointments online for Saturday, according to the organization.  

