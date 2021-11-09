Wahkiakum County health department holding youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic Nov. 16

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services holding a youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic Nov. 16 at the Hope Center in Cathlamet.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for 5- to 18-year-olds from 2 to 5 p.m. People can call the health department at 360-795-6207 to schedule an appointment or ask questions. Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling is preferred.

Anyone younger than 18 years old must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. Parents can call the health department at 360-795-6207 to get consent and medical forms.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children and teens 5 years old and older as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The dose for children 5 to 11 years old is one-third the dosage for those 12 and older.

While children are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, it is still possible, according to the health department. COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death, and thousands have been hospitalized with the disease, according to the department.