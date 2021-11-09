 Skip to main content
Wahkiakum County health department holding youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic Nov. 16
COVID-19 vaccination record cards

A stack of blank COVID-19 vaccination record cards sit on a table during a vaccine clinic in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services holding a youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic Nov. 16 at the Hope Center in Cathlamet. 

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for 5- to 18-year-olds from 2 to 5 p.m. People can call the health department at 360-795-6207 to schedule an appointment or ask questions. Walk-ins are welcome, but scheduling is preferred. 

Anyone younger than 18 years old must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. Parents can call the health department at 360-795-6207 to get consent and medical forms. 

Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases appear to decrease; vaccine clinics for kids planned

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children and teens 5 years old and older as a two-dose series taken three weeks apart. The dose for children 5 to 11 years old is one-third the dosage for those 12 and older.

While children are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, it is still possible, according to the health department. COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death, and thousands have been hospitalized with the disease, according to the department. 

The county health department is hosting COVID-19 clinics for all eligible residents from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the department on the lowest floor of the county building in Cathlamet. No appointment is necessary. 

Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 256 with nine potentially active. The health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

As of Saturday, 50.5% of county residents had initiated vaccination and 47.6% were fully vaccinated. 

