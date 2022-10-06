WA state, Cowlitz County health officials urge flu vaccine, expect more severe season

State and local health officials are encouraging influenza vaccines and other precautions amid concerns that flu season at pre-pandemic levels could strain hospitals already at high capacity.

While officials can't predict exactly what the flu season will look like, a few factors are concerning, said Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer.

Low flu activity during the last two years means less overall population immunity to influenza infection, Krager said. Outside health care buildings and long-term care facilities, mask mandates have been lifted and more people are returning to normal activities, he said.

Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to get a sense of how the flu season may play out. Australia had a flu season that was worse than last two years but about the same as before the pandemic, Krager said.

"All those factors point to it's certainly more likely we'll see more flu than in the past years, regionally and across the U.S.," he said. "But we don't know how bad it can get."

The fear is the country will also see a strong surge of COVID-19 this winter, like the past two years, which could strain the hospital system if paired with a spike of influenza cases, Krager said.

"Difficult flu seasons in the past have put significant strain on the hospital system and that's without COVID-19," he said. "If we see a really strong flu season putting a lot of people in hospital and add COVID-19 on top of that, we'll see issues."

Nationally, in Washington and Cowlitz County, COVID cases and hospitalizations are much lower than last this time year, following the surge in activity driven by the delta variant.

But COVID-19 hospitalizations in Cowlitz County remain significantly higher than the state average, with 13.6 per 100,000 people from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, compared to 5.1 statewide.

Last week, PeaceHealth St. John reported high volumes at its emergency department and a high inpatient census not directly linked to COVID-19 activity.

Krager said he's confident PeaceHealth St. John will get through the season but residents should do what they can to make it easier for "exhausted" healthcare workers and "protect ourselves and that vital resource."

In general, people who want treatment should reach out to their primary care doctor first or go to urgent care, Krager said. But those who feel they can't take care of themselves, are short of breath or have chest pain should go to the hospital, he said.

Vaccination is the best tool against COVID and influenza, Krager said. The vaccine keeps many people from getting the flu, but some people who get the vaccine will still get sick, according to the health department. The vaccine will help reduce the severity of illness and lower chances of hospitalization.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot before the end of October but the vaccine is available throughout the winter.

Nationwide, about 51.4% of people 6 months and older received a flu vaccine during the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's down slightly from about 52.1% the prior season, and Krager said he hopes this year the coverage rate is at least the same level if not higher.

"I understand people being a little sick of hearing about vaccines but that doesn't change how important they are in keeping people healthy," he said. "I see it as personal responsibility to keep yourself safe, family safe, and community responsibility to keep hospital system running."

Along with vaccination, staying home when sick goes a long way, Krager said. State health officials and Krager urged people to consider masking in indoor crowded settings to prevent spreading COVID and the flu.

"This is going to be the first time in a couple of winters where we’re not going to not have people wearing masks and doing the same kind of prevention measures we've talked about," said State Secretary of Health Umair Shah during a press briefing late last month. "We’ve got to continue to remind everybody get your flu shot and remember prevention efforts that have gotten us through COVID and will help us get through influenza season."