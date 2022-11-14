WA pediatric hospitals, clinics 'overwhelmed' by respiratory viruses

A surge in respiratory viruses is overwhelming Washington state's pediatric hospital emergency departments and straining clinics, hospital officials reported Monday.

Many pediatric emergency departments are over 100% of available capacity, said Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association, during a media briefing.

"Our emergency departments are really overwhelmed right now," she said. "If you have an emergent need, absolutely use them. But if your need is not emergent, please consider urgent care, and your first stop is your primary care physician's office."

Overall, Washington has one of the lowest numbers of hospital beds per capita, Briley said. Of the state's 500 pediatric beds, 122 are ICU beds, serving about 1.5 million children statewide, said Mary King, director of Harborview Medical Center's pediatric intensive care unit.

"We need to flatten this RSV curve and we need to think proactively about flatting the influenza curve because we’re out of beds," she said. "I'm actually terrified about what this could look like a month from now."

RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, and other common viruses are affecting children earlier in the season than usual, Briley said. RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms and almost all children will have caught it by age 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After not getting these viruses over the past few years, children seem to be more susceptible to them and are spreading them faster, King said.

Similar symptoms

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has seen an increase in patients with RSV, flu and strep throat, said Debra Carnes, PeaceHealth spokesperson. The Longview hospital does not admit pediatric patients, but some may be transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver, which has pediatric beds but not a dedicated unit, Carnes said.

Longview's Child and Adolescent Clinic is full of sick kids from the moment it opens to when it closes, said pediatrician Wes Henricksen.

"We are seeing a lot of viral illnesses in general," he said. "It is normal this time of year for a kid to have repeated viral illness. ... If you feel like your kid is sick all the time, that's OK as long as they are eating well and drinking well and not having really high fevers."

Flu, RSV and the common cold can have similar symptoms, including fever, runny nose and coughing. RSV symptoms to watch for, especially in children under 1-year-old, include: persistent cough, breathing harder or faster than usual, less energy and not eating or drinking, according to the CDC.

Most kids older than 1-year-old typically handle RSV well, but younger babies can get really sick from RSV or other lower-respiratory viruses, Henricksen said. Parents should bring their child to the doctor if they are working hard to breathe or having trouble eating or drinking, he said.

The clinic has also seen an increase of influenza and COVID-19 cases in the last couple weeks, Henricksen said. Children with high fevers above 101 degrees or new, worsening symptoms of headache or a really bad cough should visit the doctor, he said.

"We want to keep space open for kids with new, concerning symptoms and try to convince families with run of the mill symptoms they don't need to be seen unless they have warning signs," Henricksen said.

Henricksen encouraged precautions like handwashing, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent hospitalization. Face masks can also slow the spread of viruses, he said.

Straining the system

Seattle Children's Hospital's emergency room is at 100% capacity almost 24-hours a day and up to 300% in the evenings, said Tony Woodward, medical director of emergency medicine, during the press briefing. Patients with less severe needs are waiting for longer and more are leaving without being seen, he said.

The hospital is triaging patients by acuity, meaning the most sick or injured will get seen first, Woodward said. Those with an emergency should come to the hospital, he said.

Seattle Children's has increased space and staffing as much as it can, seeing patients in hallways, a storeroom, several lobbies and a tent, Woodward said.

"I think this is going to go on for awhile," he said. "RSV is a disease we see every year. It came a little earlier than expected, on top of some COVID, which was dropping a little bit. And now in the last week or so, flu has raised its head. So we're going to have an awful lot of very sick children."

Hospitals preparing for the annual respiratory season face additional challenges this year, including staffing shortages, Briley said.

Emergency departments have also seen an increase in children needing behavioral health services who are unable to access those in the community, Briley said. Hospitals have long-length-of-stay adult and pediatric patients who no longer need hospital care but can't be discharged, she said.

"The current RSV surge is putting extreme pressure on an already stressed system, and that is leading to backups in care and longer wait times for urgent and emergency care across the state," she said.