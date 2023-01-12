Vancouver company buying Longview's Community Home Health & Hospice

A Vancouver-based company is buying Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview, according to Thursday's joint announcement.

Eden Health will take over on May 1. The decision was made to "ensure the continuity of care for our home health and hospice patients," according to the press release.

"This partnership is valued greatly as Eden Health has offered to continue care for our current patients as well as hire our current employees,” said Corey Balkan, board president of Community Home Health & Hospice, in a statement. “Community has great confidence in the partner we have selected. Eden Health has an exceptional reputation for quality care while promoting integrity, dedication, and empathy."

Community Home Health & Hospice offers home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services to an average of 600 patients daily throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum counties and Columbia County in Oregon, according to the nonprofit.

Eden Health, part of the EmpRes Healthcare Management family of companies, has provided in-home care and hospice services since early 2013, according to the press release.

EmpRes, based in Vancouver, has locations in nine states and owns Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center and Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care Center in Longview.

“We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of quality care to the residents of Southwest Washington and Columbia County and look forward to the opportunity that this brings for our mutual patients and employee-owners,” said Brent Weil, president and CEO of Eden Healthcare Management. “Our goal is to ‘keep healthcare local’ to ensure that each community is represented, and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve."

Community Home Health & Hospice was started in the late 1970s as a home health provider and opened the Longview hospice unit in 1984. The nonprofit expanded to Clark County in 1988.

The Longview location was fundraising to cover $4.2 million renovations. Last July the hospice facility was renamed the Dr. Richard Nau Hospice Care Center, following the retired doctor's $1 million donation.

This story will be updated.