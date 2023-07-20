An air pollution advisory for Cowlitz and Clark counties has been lifted because experts say pollution levels have improved.

Despite a haze and smell of smoke, Longview’s air quality remained “good” Thursday morning, according to the Southwest Clean Air Agency.

The Southwest Clean Air Agency initially issued an air pollution advisory Wednesday through Friday, expecting smoke to linger in the region. The advisory was lifted around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on the weather, including wind direction, according to the agency. Air quality monitors do not capture conditions in all communities, and residents are encouraged to take appropriate actions based on their surroundings, the agency states.

The agency’s website, www.swcleanair.gov, displays current air quality and burn ban information. The state Department of Ecology provides an air quality forecast by ZIP code on airnow.gov, which also has an interactive air quality map.

Smoke can cause a range of health problems, and sensitive groups – infants, children, pregnant people, those over 65 years old and people with heart and lung disease – should take precautions to avoid breathing it in, according to the state Department of Health.