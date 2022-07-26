Update: First monkeypox case confirmed in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County reported its first confirmed monkeypox case Tuesday, as the statewide number of cases passed 100.

The resident, an adult man, is not hospitalized and is isolating at home, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The health department is working with the resident to identify and reach out to anyone he may have come into close contact with while contagious.

“Despite the news of this case, we don’t expect widespread community transmission at this time,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County, in a press release. “While the risk remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of the symptoms and know when to seek medical care.”

As of Tuesday, a total of 101 confirmed and probable monkeypox cases have been detected in Washington state, according to the state Department of Health. King County has reported the most cases, 90, and Clark and Lewis counties have reported one case each. The state confirmed its first case on May 27.

Krager said he expects Cowlitz County has more cases that haven’t been identified yet, and there will likely be more cases reported over the next few weeks.

Monkeypox can cause a rash that looks like fluid-filled bumps, blisters or ulcers. Before getting a rash, some people experience flu-like symptoms. The virus can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed.

Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks and do not require hospitalization, according to the health department. At highest risk of severe illness are immunocompromised people, children, people with a history of eczema and people who are pregnant.

Monkeypox can spread through any kind of close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person who has symptoms. Brief interactions that do not involve physical contact are not high risk, according to the health department. The virus can spread through:

• Direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores or scabs from a person with monkeypox, including intimate sexual contact.

• Contact with objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

• Respiratory droplets or saliva during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact with an infected person.

The risk to the general public is “quite low,” but the disease is spreading locally, Krager said.

“We’re watching other communities closely that have had cases earlier than us to try to predict, but every community is different,” he said. “It’s hard to say exactly how widespread this will become, if it will stay within certain groups of people or start spreading in other groups.”

Anyone can get monkeypox, but some people have a higher risk of exposure, including anyone who is sexually active with multiple partners or who are partners with someone who has sex with multiple partners, according to the state Department of Health. Many of the current cases globally and in the United States are occurring in men who have sex with men, according to the department.

While cases are most prominent in that population, that is expected to change over time as the disease spreads, Krager said.

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but can be spread during sex, according to the Department of Health. Other risk factors may include travel to areas where monkeypox is spreading; close, nonsexual contact with a known case; or contact with sick animals.

People at risk should be aware of their bodies and others' bodies, and have “open and honest” conversations about symptoms and if partners have been around those with a rash, Krager said. In general, anyone who is sick shouldn’t be around other people, he said.

Those at higher risk should be aware of how the disease spreads and its symptoms and have a lower threshold to get tested, Krager said.

People who have symptoms, or who may have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, should contact their healthcare provider to get tested. Antiviral drugs and vaccines may be used to treat and prevent monkeypox.

Vaccines are in limited supply and will initially be prioritized for those at highest risk, but local health departments are working with the state on a plan to expand distribution, Krager said.

“Because there is limited vaccine right now, especially in our region, we’re trying to balance using it preventatively as well as responding to the highest risk people, who are identified close contacts,” he said. “We’ve seen in other parts of the country vaccine offered to groups of people at higher risk who don’t know if they’ve been exposed or probably haven’t been exposed but may be in the future. That’s certainly something we want to do.”