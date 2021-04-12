UPDATE: Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Cowlitz County is one of three Washington counties moving back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon.
“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down," Inslee said in a statement. “It’s like a football game; we have done 95 yards on a 99 yard-drive. We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”
The move to Phase 2 decreases indoor capacity from 50% to 25% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. The changes take effect Friday. Pierce and Whitman counties also moved back to Phase 2, the governor announced.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
“I think it’s going to be really hard, really tough for restaurants and gyms and places so deeply affected by these decisions,” said Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague. “My heart goes out to the business owners and employees. This yo-yoing back and forth is really difficult.”
Sprague said he’s seen fewer tents outside restaurants recently and potentially re-installing those to compensate for the lost indoor capacity could be an additional cost to businesses.
The move also tightens restrictions on some sports competitions and spectator events. Low and moderate risk sports competitions are permitted but tournaments are not in Phase 2. Indoor and outdoor spectator events are limited at 25% capacity or 200 people max, whatever is less.
Monday’s evaluation was the first since the state moved into Phase 3 on March 22. The state will next re-evaluate counties May 3.
Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.
Friday Inslee clarified a county was moved back a phase if it failed both metrics for case counts and hospitalizations.
Cowlitz County recorded about 332 new cases per 100,000 people from March 20 to April 2, according to the most recent state data considered for evaluation. The county recorded 11.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from March 24-30.
County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager said the county's case rate is back to where it was at the end of January, with new daily cases consistently in the 20s or 30s, up from the single digits.
Cowlitz County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,912.
Hospitalizations are harder to analyze because they go up and down very quickly, Krager said. The county's rate of new hospitalizations has decreased since the end of March to about 4.9 per 100,000 people as of Friday, Krager said.
Krager said while the county hasn't seen a concerning spike in hospitalizations, there has been a bump.
"It goes to show if you infect enough people, some will be hospitalized," he said. "You're not immune from a severe case of COVID-19 if you're in your 20s, 30s, 40s, especially if you have underlying conditions."
Social gatherings, along with some transmission among households, are driving the increase, Krager said. People should avoid gathering unless they are fully vaccinated or take precautions, he said.
"I'm hopeful it'll be a wakeup call for people," he said of the rollback. "We're not in a great place now."
Krager said he hopes the restrictions will help decrease case rates.
"Ultimately the biggest impact will come from people's individual choices," he said.
All Washington residents 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting Thursday and Krager urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Wahkiakum County reported two new cases Monday, bringing its total to 106. The new cases are the only ones considered active, according to the health department.
The department encourages residents to call their healthcare provider or the health department at 360-849-4041 to schedule a vaccine. Washington residents can search for vaccine appointments at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
"I'm hopeful it'll be a wakeup call for people. We're not in a great place now." - Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager