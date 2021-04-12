UPDATE: Cowlitz County will move back to Phase 2 of Inslee's reopening plan Friday as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Cowlitz County is one of three Washington counties moving back to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday afternoon.

“These metric trends are driven by the virus and we must continue to do everything we can to sharpen our focus and keep COVID-19 activity down," Inslee said in a statement. “It’s like a football game; we have done 95 yards on a 99 yard-drive. We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”

The move to Phase 2 decreases indoor capacity from 50% to 25% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. The changes take effect Friday. Pierce and Whitman counties also moved back to Phase 2, the governor announced.

“I think it’s going to be really hard, really tough for restaurants and gyms and places so deeply affected by these decisions,” said Cowlitz Economic Development Council President Ted Sprague. “My heart goes out to the business owners and employees. This yo-yoing back and forth is really difficult.”

Sprague said he’s seen fewer tents outside restaurants recently and potentially re-installing those to compensate for the lost indoor capacity could be an additional cost to businesses.