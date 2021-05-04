UPDATE: Cowlitz County remains in Phase 2 as Gov. Inslee pauses phased reopening plan statewide

Cowlitz County will remain in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on movement Tuesday, citing flattening COVID-19 cases.
Inslee and health officials urged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help continue to drive down cases.
“We are at the intersection of progress and failure, and we cannot veer from the path of progress,” Inslee said in a statement. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth thanks to some of our great legislative victories and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — if we adhere to public health until enough people are vaccinated.”
Most of the state’s 39 counties will remain in Phase 3, while Cowlitz, Whitman and Pierce counties will stay in Phase 2. The three counties were moved back April 16, the first change after the entire state moved to Phase 3 March 22. A significant number of additional counties in the state were predicted to step back to Phase 2 based on their infection rates. Cowlitz County would have remained in Phase 2, based on its case and hospitalization rates.
Inlsee said the change in plans is not “throwing a dart at a dartboard” but is in response to the latest scientific information.
“We respond to changing conditions,” he said. “We don’t look at this as punishment or reward. We look at this as a practical way to save lives and that’s how we’re making these decisions.”
Fourth wave
Epidemiologists have followed the state’s fourth wave of coronavirus infections, which has been less severe than past spikes and appears to be leveling out, according to the governor’s press release.
Inslee attributed the trend to the state’s vaccine efforts. As of Saturday, 54% of Washingtonians 16 and older had received at least one dose and about 39% were fully vaccinated.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
“There is reason to have hope that if we continue our progress on vaccinations, sometime in summer we could potentially have much more normal activities in our state, but this is dependent on our continuing to increase the vaccination rates,” Inslee said.
The state will re-evaluate all counties in two weeks.
Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 rates are dropping but cases and hospitalizations likely will remain too high for the county to move out of Phase 2 …
The state’s 17 counties with fewer than 50,000 people will move back to Phase 2 if they have more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 days and more than three COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven days.
The counties have to rise above or fall below both thresholds to move backward or forward but need to meet only one to remain in the current phase.
The move to Phase 2 decreased indoor capacity from 50% to 25% for all currently permitted industries and activities, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters.
Outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Longview; drive-through site opens in Clatskanie
Immigrants, refugees and communities of color will receive priority to receive up to 200 doses of Moderna vaccine available at a COVID-19 vacc…
Cowlitz County’s cases have decreased over the past few weeks but cases and hospitalizations would have been above the threshold to move back to Phase 3, if counties were allowed to move.
From April 12-25, the county recorded about 317 new cases per 100,000 people. After a sharp increase beginning in mid-March, cases have been decreasing since early April, according to the county’s weekly data report.
The county recorded 10 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from April 16-22, down 13.6 per 100,000 the previous week. Overall, the county’s two-week per capita hospitalization rate is more than double the state average, according to the report.
The general consensus following Gov. Jay Inslee’s most recent press conference is that things could have gone a lot worse for high school spor…
Cowlitz County reported 16 new cases Tuesday and one new death, a man in his 60s with underlying conditions who was not hospitalized and who was connected to a long-term care facility. The county has reported 5,379 cases and 70 deaths.
New cases are falling in most areas of the county except for Woodland, which has been increasing since early April, according to the county report.
Wahkiakum County reported its 115th COVID-19 case Tuesday, with nine potentially active cases. The county considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be active, according to the health department.
“We don’t look at this as punishment or reward. We look at this as a practical way to save lives and that’s how we’re making these decisions.” - Gov. Jay Inslee