UPDATE: Cowlitz County remains in Phase 2 as Gov. Inslee pauses phased reopening plan statewide

Fourth wave

Epidemiologists have followed the state’s fourth wave of coronavirus infections, which has been less severe than past spikes and appears to be leveling out, according to the governor’s press release.

Inslee attributed the trend to the state’s vaccine efforts. As of Saturday, 54% of Washingtonians 16 and older had received at least one dose and about 39% were fully vaccinated.

“There is reason to have hope that if we continue our progress on vaccinations, sometime in summer we could potentially have much more normal activities in our state, but this is dependent on our continuing to increase the vaccination rates,” Inslee said.

The state will re-evaluate all counties in two weeks.

Larger counties with more than 50,000 people will move to Phase 2 if they have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 per 14 days and more than five hospitalizations per 100,000 per seven days.

The state’s 17 counties with fewer than 50,000 people will move back to Phase 2 if they have more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in 14 days and more than three COVID-19 hospitalizations in seven days.