Trick-or-treating, outdoor events safest for second COVID-19 Halloween

Many Halloween events and traditions are coming back after COVID-19 restrictions last year discouraged hitting the streets for treats.
While there is less emphasis this year on avoiding trick-or-treating, health officials recommend families, especially those with unvaccinated members, take precautions.
Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said trick-or-treating is generally pretty safe because outdoor COVID-19 transmission is rare. People should try to avoid large crowds of mixed company, and indoor Halloween parties pose the most risk, he said.
"I understand people are going to do them, and I do worry it will lead to some transmission," Krager said. "I hope people are as safe as possible."
The virus spreads through airborne droplets and particles, and people close to those infected or in a poorly ventilated indoor space are more likely to be infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Krager recommends people wear face masks indoors, and a plastic costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitting face covering. If gathering in a smaller group, people may want to confirm COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.
Everyone 12 years old and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. As of Wednesday, 66.1% of Cowlitz County residents 12 and older had initiated vaccination and 60.4% were fully vaccinated.
People should stay home if they are sick or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
In October 2020, indoor gatherings of more than five people were prohibited under the governor's regulations, and activities such as indoor haunted houses were not allowed.
Cowlitz County's two-week COVID-19 case rate per capita was more than eight times lower this time last year, with about 65 new cases per 100,000 people compared to 558 per 100,000.
The county recorded 59 new confirmed cases Friday, bringing the total to 11,818 confirmed and 1,416 probable cases. Cowlitz County recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 231 total.