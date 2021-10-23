Trick-or-treating, outdoor events safest for second COVID-19 Halloween

Many Halloween events and traditions are coming back after COVID-19 restrictions last year discouraged hitting the streets for treats.

While there is less emphasis this year on avoiding trick-or-treating, health officials recommend families, especially those with unvaccinated members, take precautions.

Dr. Steve Krager, Cowlitz County deputy health officer, said trick-or-treating is generally pretty safe because outdoor COVID-19 transmission is rare. People should try to avoid large crowds of mixed company, and indoor Halloween parties pose the most risk, he said.

"I understand people are going to do them, and I do worry it will lead to some transmission," Krager said. "I hope people are as safe as possible."

The virus spreads through airborne droplets and particles, and people close to those infected or in a poorly ventilated indoor space are more likely to be infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Krager recommends people wear face masks indoors, and a plastic costume mask is not a substitute for a well-fitting face covering. If gathering in a smaller group, people may want to confirm COVID-19 vaccinations, he said.