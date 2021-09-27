'To put it in one word, it’s been horrible': St. John nurses describe working through COVID surge

After one of her worst days caring for COVID-19 patients in PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s intensive care unit, registered nurse Kelli Hoggatt went to pick up pizza for dinner.

While waiting in her car, she saw the restaurant crowded with people.

“I was going through the drive thru thinking, ‘Is this real? I feel like I just left a war zone.’ “

Hoggatt and another nurse working at the hospital through the pandemic said there’s a disconnect between what most people understand about patients hospitalized with the disease and what it’s like caring for them.

“It’s hard to put some of this into words what we see on the day to day,” said Joslyn Pazour, a charge nurse in the COVID unit. “I would say it’s hard to describe the fear you see in some of these patients’ eyes when they’re starving for oxygen and are having such trouble breathing and are just so exhausted for trying to breathe and trying to fight this.”

Pazour, 34, has worked at St. John for the last three years of her 12-year nursing career. Before the pandemic, Pazour said she would care for patients with a variety of illnesses and acuity, but always knew what to expect at work.