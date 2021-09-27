'To put it in one word, it’s been horrible': St. John nurses describe working through COVID surge

After one of her worst days caring for COVID-19 patients in PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center’s intensive care unit, registered nurse Kelli Hoggatt went to pick up pizza for dinner.
While waiting in her car, she saw the restaurant crowded with people.
“I was going through the drive thru thinking, ‘Is this real? I feel like I just left a war zone.’ “
Hoggatt and another nurse working at the hospital through the pandemic said there’s a disconnect between what most people understand about patients hospitalized with the disease and what it’s like caring for them.
“It’s hard to put some of this into words what we see on the day to day,” said Joslyn Pazour, a charge nurse in the COVID unit. “I would say it’s hard to describe the fear you see in some of these patients’ eyes when they’re starving for oxygen and are having such trouble breathing and are just so exhausted for trying to breathe and trying to fight this.”
Pazour, 34, has worked at St. John for the last three years of her 12-year nursing career. Before the pandemic, Pazour said she would care for patients with a variety of illnesses and acuity, but always knew what to expect at work.
“That changed with the pandemic,” she said. “You never know how sick these patients are going to be. … It’s almost hard to remember what it was like before the pandemic.”
Surging hospitalizations
In early 2020, the hospital set up an isolated unit for COVID patients on the fourth floor. For several months, St. John closed the unit and sent virus patients to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. St. John’s COVID unit reopened in December and expanded to the entire fourth floor in August.
Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases began to increase at the beginning of July, largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, according to the health department.
Hospitalizations started rising later in July and shot up dramatically from mid- to late-August.
The seven-day hospitalization rate jumped from about 23 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18 to an all-time high of about 70 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from Aug. 21 to 27.
The state hospitalization rate peaked around the same time at nearly 18 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
St. John’s COVID-19 patients are younger than at the start of the pandemic, ranging from people in their 20s to 80s, both nurses said. Although most younger patients have a better chance of recovery, many are suffering from long-lasting effects, Pazour said.
“The latest variant is not discriminating,” she said. “There’s really no black and whiteness to it anymore which is what it seemed like in the beginning, if you are young and healthy you will survive. That’s not the case as of late.”
‘We’re just sick of people dying’
The hospital has seen not only more patients, but sicker patients, Pazour said.
Caring for COVID-19 patients is intensive. Many have to be prone, or turned onto their stomachs to help them breathe easier, Pazour said. In a matter of hours, patients can need to be transferred to the ICU, she said.
For months, the Longview hospital sent critically ill COVID patients to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver because the larger facility had an isolated ICU for them. But during the surge, the only option St. John had was to convert its 18-bed ICU to a COVID-19 unit, said Hoggatt, the ICU nurse.
The entire ICU became a COVID treatment area during the last week of August and remained that way for the following three weeks, according to St. John. During that time, the hospital used its post anesthesia care unit for non-COVID patients requiring critical care.
Hoggatt has worked in the ICU for 18 of her 20 years at St. John. She said she’s been coming in early and staying late, as well as picking up extra shifts because the hospital is short-staffed.
“To put it in one word, it’s been horrible,” she said. “I wish people could see what we’re seeing and what their loved ones go through.”
Patients and their families, as well as the healthcare providers have been surprised at how sick some patients could get, Hoggatt said.
Some patients or their families ask for vitamins, antibiotics or ivermectin, Hoggatt said. Antibiotics won’t work because COVID-19 is caused by a virus and ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug not approved for COVID treatment. By the time people get to the ICU the time for vitamins is long past, Hoggatt said.
In the ICU there are limited interventions for COVID patients beyond decreasing inflammation, putting them on oxygen or a ventilator, Hoggatt said. Ventilators are the last option and people have a low success rate of getting off them, she said.
“We’re just sick of people dying,” she said. “It’s terrible. I’m not saying everyone with COVID ends up in the ICU, but once they do it’s hard.”
Caring for patients
Another difficulty is limitations on when families can see patients, Hoggatt and Pazour said.
In most cases, the hospital does not allow any visitors at this time. Patients with COVID-19 may only have one visitor for either end-of-life, labor and delivery or if they are a minor, according to PeaceHealth.
Pazour said most patients and families are understanding of the circumstances, but some are naturally upset or frustrated. Nurses and other caregivers try to keep families updated via phone calls and the hospital has iPads for patients and families to video call each other.
“With them not being able to have their family and support system at the bedside when they are scared and terrified, nurses and CNAs and other caregivers have had to step in that role,” Pazour said. “We want our patients to feel cared for and safe.”
Patients are treated the same regardless of their vaccination status, Pazour said. A large number of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, some of whom say they wish they got the vaccine, she said.
“I think once they’re in the ICU, there is a lot of regret,” Hoggatt said. “But there are also the ones that are still in denial that it’s even real despite them being super sick. … It makes me sad that it turned into such a political thing.”
Hoggatt and Pazour said although it has been emotionally exhausting, the pandemic has reminded them why they became nurses, rather than driving them to leave the profession. Pazour said her fellow nurses have helped her get through the pandemic.
“I just want people to know we as nurses and caregivers are just doing the best we can to care for loved ones,” she said. “We’re just giving all we have emotionally, physically, mentally to these patients because we want everyone to make it out.”