Three decades and 3,000 surgeries later, retired Longview doctor continuing medical missions

“There aren’t that many adult daughters that have got to spend this much time with such rich experiences and so many adventures we’ve got to have together,” she said. “It’s one thing to be a kid but as an adult, it’s really a privilege and honor to share this amazing thing we believe in and are passionate about.”

Often people ask why the foundations don’t help out in their own back yard, but they do in an indirect way, Trubenbach said. Volunteers come back to their jobs in the U.S. with new training and experience, she said.

Clawson requires his teams to be hands-on with the families and explain the procedures to them. He emphasizes the importance of communication and empathy.

“The nice thing about doing this work overseas is we get involved so much more with the real life of people before the surgery and after,” he said. “You know the stories. Every story is special.”

During a mission in Zimbabwe, a grandmother sold her three goats to pay for bus fare to bring her granddaughter to the surgery. Trubenbach said when they told Clawson, he was upset and gathered money for the woman.

Clawson told her he would do the surgery under one condition, that she would buy her goats back, Trubenbach said.