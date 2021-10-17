Three decades and 3,000 surgeries later, retired Longview doctor continuing medical missions

Joseph Clawson has spent the last three decades of his retirement performing free surgeries in multiple countries — and to explain why, the Longview doctor looks back nearly 80 years and 1,000 miles east.
Clawson, 88, grew up on a farm in Lodge Grass, Montana, southeast of Billings. When he was 11 years old, he recalls begrudgingly helping his father take barley to their neighbor, after hail ruined the grain he needed to feed his hogs.
A year later, Clawson’s own family was “hailed out.”
“I’ll never forget, looking into the distance, there came five trucks with dust coming off them. They drove up to our grainery and filled our grainery with barley,” he said, his voice choking with emotion. “That story stayed with me all my life while I was in practice. I often wondered that I’d like to give back someday.”
And Clawson has, spending the last 32 years going on medical missions in several countries. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the first he hasn’t gone on a trip since starting.
In 1989, Clawson founded his medical mission nonprofit, first known as “Operacion Esperanza.” About 20 years later, he started JP Clawson Medical Missions Foundation and passed Operation of Hope to his daughter, Jennifer Trubenbach.
The organizations send volunteers to provide free surgeries, primarily repairing cleft lips and palates in South America, Africa and the Philippines.
Cleft lip and cleft palate are birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth don’t form properly during pregnancy. In most cases the exact cause is unknown, but researchers believe it’s caused by an interaction of genetic and environmental factors.
Babies born with a cleft lip, palate or other facial deformities can have problems eating and speaking and can be more prone to ear infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In many places, children may be shunned because of their conditions.
Clawson recalled a story he said could illustrate 100 different people. While in Zambia, a mother asked to talk to the doctor a day or two after her daughter’s cleft lip surgery. Clawson said she was crying, but told him she was happy.
“She said, ‘Now I don’t have to hide her in the closet anymore.’ That one sentence says it all.”
‘Every story is special’
Clawson has performed or supervised more than 3,000 surgeries over the years, he said. During his trips he trains other doctors and medical staff to perform cleft lip and palate repair surgeries using his simplified technique.
Trubenbach has gone on about 90% of the organizations’ mission trips since 1989. After working on the same trips for about 25 years, she now takes larger groups and her father takes smaller groups, she said.
“There aren’t that many adult daughters that have got to spend this much time with such rich experiences and so many adventures we’ve got to have together,” she said. “It’s one thing to be a kid but as an adult, it’s really a privilege and honor to share this amazing thing we believe in and are passionate about.”
Often people ask why the foundations don’t help out in their own back yard, but they do in an indirect way, Trubenbach said. Volunteers come back to their jobs in the U.S. with new training and experience, she said.
Clawson requires his teams to be hands-on with the families and explain the procedures to them. He emphasizes the importance of communication and empathy.
“The nice thing about doing this work overseas is we get involved so much more with the real life of people before the surgery and after,” he said. “You know the stories. Every story is special.”
During a mission in Zimbabwe, a grandmother sold her three goats to pay for bus fare to bring her granddaughter to the surgery. Trubenbach said when they told Clawson, he was upset and gathered money for the woman.
Clawson told her he would do the surgery under one condition, that she would buy her goats back, Trubenbach said.
“So she got her livelihood back, along with her granddaughter getting a very beautiful surgery,” she said.
‘It’s harder not to go’
Clawson, Trubenbach and their team returned from Loja, Ecuador, in January 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down international travel. They haven’t been able to go on a mission since then.
The pandemic is the only thing that’s slowed Clawson down in 32 years, his daughter said.
Clawson is planning a trip to the Philippines for February and Operation of Hope is tentatively set to go to Zimbabwe in May.
Despite his age, Clawson said it’s harder not to go on the trips.
“It’s frustrating, disappointing,” he said. “I find these trips are intellectually very stimulating. It’s kept me young.”
It’s difficult to postpone the trips knowing how many children they are unable to help, Trubenbach said. Many people can’t afford the surgery from private practices and wait for charity groups to come, she said.
Clawson said he plans to continue the trips as long as he can. It’s more than likely Trubenbach and her daughter, who has gone on 18 mission trips since she was 13 years old, will carry on his baton.
“I didn’t really know what the future would hold,” he said. “I knew it would be a long time, but I didn’t know it would be this long or this many patients or this many people or this many stories.”