The Health Care Foundation awards $339,220 in grants to Cowlitz County nonprofits

Late last month the Health Care Foundation awarded $339,220 in grants to nine Cowlitz County nonprofit organizations for projects designed to improve community members' health.

The Foundation was created to perpetuate the community’s investment in the Monticello Medical Center, a former independent Longview hospital. The HCF has awarded more than $14 million since 1984. Its 2022 grant awardees include:

• The 1414 Club: $24,000 to remodel bathrooms to be ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant.

• Children’s Community Resource: $25,000 to support health-care access, engagement and supply weekend food boxes for homeless students in Longview and Kelso.

• CORE Health: $20,000 to purchase telemedicine equipment, allowing providers to serve more clients.

• Community Health Partners (Cowlitz Free Medical Clinic): $70,000 to support free clinic operations, providing urgent medical care and short-term management of chronic care to uninsured adults in the Cowlitz County area.

• Community Health Partners (Cowlitz Free Medical Clinic): $30,000 to support the Cowlitz Denture Dental Program providing dentures for uninsured adults in the Cowlitz County area.

• Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue: $50,469 to purchase medical training equipment for first responders.

• Emergency Support Shelter: $84,000 to provide direct services to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

• Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services: $27,750 to hire an advocate and support capacity building for the agency to serve more community members.

• Lifeworks: $8,000 to provide purchase lifts to assist clients.

