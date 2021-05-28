Teens roll up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine across Cowlitz County

“It was important for us that everybody stays safe,” Parks said. “She’s in sports and school. We don’t want to get sick and we don’t want others to get sick.”

PeaceHealth St. John offers vaccines to those 12 and up by appointment or walk-in.

Pfizer availability

Kaiser Permanente’s Longview clinic, as well as local pharmacies, including Safeway and Walmart, may offer Pfizer according to the state’s vaccine locator tool.

The Child and Adolescent Clinic offered COVID-19 vaccines to its patients for the first time Friday. The clinic had about 50 doses and appointments filled up throughout the week, said Clinical Department Manager Angela Orth.

The clinic did not offer vaccines right away because of Pfizer’s cold storage requirements, but was able to after regulators loosened temperature restrictions, Orth said.

“We’re excited to get back to our own patients, to do it here,” she said.

The clinic offered appointments until 6 p.m. so parents could bring their kids by after work, Orth said. Next time the clinic offers doses, it likely will expand afternoon and evening availability, she said.