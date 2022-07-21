Survey: Washington hospitals in "dire" financial situation, and PeaceHealth agrees

Washington hospitals are facing "grave" financial challenges as costs driven by longer patient stays, wage increases and pandemic-related costs exceed revenue and state insurance reimbursement rates, according to a survey by the Washington State Hospital Association.

PeaceHealth spokesperson Debra Carnes echoed the survey's findings, telling The Daily News the Longview hospital is keeping patients longer and serving fewer people, leaving the facility over-capacity and earning less revenue.

After hearing concerns from individual hospitals, the association sent out a survey in May, comparing the finances from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021, said Cassie Sauer, hospital association CEO, during a press briefing Thursday.

"What we're concerned about is that ongoing large financial losses will result in less access to health care for patients as some hospitals will be forced to close some inpatient units or limit availability of certain services," Sauer said.

Hospitals representing 97% of acute care beds in the state responded to the survey, according to the hospital association. From early 2021 to early 2022, the hospitals recorded a 5% increase in operating revenue and a 11% increase in operating expenses, the survey found. Combined with investment losses, the hospitals saw a total margin of negative 13%, or loss of $929 million for the first three months of 2022.

The state's 52 urban hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, reported losses, according to the survey. Of the 32 rural hospitals that responded, 18 had negative margins.

Losses continued in the second quarter of 2022, and the association expects the trend to continue in the last half of the year, said Eric Lewis, chief financial officer.

Labor costs and extended stays

Rising labor costs contributed to the increased expenses, including a 84% jump in the use of temporary staff statewide, from about 3,425 full-time equivalent employees in early 2021 to 6,310 in 2022, according to the survey. The overall cost of employee wages and benefits increased 10%, Lewis said.

Supply and labor costs have also increased at regional PeaceHealth facilities, Carnes said. PeaceHealth is reducing "reliance on high-cost temporary workers" but rising expenses over the last few months contribute to "significant financial pressure" on the system, she said.

Patients are staying at the hospital longer because they are sicker or they have no where to be discharged to, Sauer said. Some patients can take weeks or months to get placed in a nursing home or other appropriate facilities because of capacity limitations, staffing shortages and assessment delays, she said.

In Longview, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center has been over-capacity, with many patients staying in the hospital for longer, because they have higher needs or have difficulty finding a place, like a nursing home, to be discharged to, Carnes said.

"Since reimbursement for care is frequently capped — no matter how long patients stay in the hospital — our medical center finances are negatively impacted both by serving fewer patients and by keeping patients longer," she said. "We are taking steps to address these issues while maintaining safe, high-quality care."

Insurance reimbursements don't always cover patients' hospital stays. Medicaid payments for some hospitals covered 42% of cost of delivering care in the first quarter, according to the hospital association. For patients awaiting discharge to facilities like a nursing home, the insurance payment for the service they were admitted for doesn't cover that extra care, Sauer said. A hospital may receive an administrative day rate but that doesn't fully cover costs, she said.

A state agency sets Medicaid payment rates for specific services, and the rates are usually different than the price set by the hospital and the cost to the hospital for providing the service, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Washington's Medicaid reimbursement rate for urban hospitals hasn't increased for 20 years, Lewis said.

Most Washington hospitals are nonprofits but need to have a small positive margin to build up reserves for wage increases, recruiting and retaining staff, paying off debt taken on for equipment or construction, and covering costs of services that don't generate much revenue, Sauer said.

In the short term, the state needs to help hospitals speed the discharge of patients to longterm care settings, said Chelene Whiteaker, hospital association senior vice president for governmental affairs. The association has called for state action on this problem for several months.

Federal and state funding

Hospitals received some federal relief funding early on in the pandemic, but it didn't cover the delta or omicron variant waves when COVID-19 hospitalizations were highest, Sauer said. PeaceHealth received some federal relief funds but they did not fully compensate for the cost of care provided, Carnes said.

Statewide, hospitals, particularly rural, critical access hospitals, may be at risk of cutting back services, Sauer said. Leaders from Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Coulee Medical Center in north central Washington said obstetric services are at greatest risk of cuts if financial losses continued.

Looking ahead to the 2023 Legislative session, the association plans to push for an increase to staffing, Medicaid reimbursement rates for hospitals, funding and facilities for complex patients who need longterm care, funding for behavioral health services, and improvements to crisis system, Whiteaker said.

A few hospitals "on the brink" may apply for funding from a $8 million hospital emergency fund created by the Legislature, Sauer said.

"Our hope right now is that the solutions we're proposing avert (closures). We don't want that to happen," she said. "Without any help, I think we've got the potential of seeing hospitals close within the next year."