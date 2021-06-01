Surgical robot to make procedures less invasive at PeaceHealth St. John in Longview

Hospitalization and recovery times are shorter, but there is a bump in cost for the surgery procedure itself, said hospital spokesman Randy Querin. The dollar amount is dependent on the type of procedure and the patient’s insurance, he said.

St. John purchased a simulator so surgeons and other staff can begin training to use the robot, Mersereau said.

The hospital will use the system for general surgery, gynecological and urological procedures.

Mersereau said some patients get certain procedures done in Vancouver or Portland where the technology already is available.

“With this, we’ll be able to keep patients here and they won’t have to leave the community to get this care,” he said.

‘Pretty mainstream’

Robotic-assisted surgery has become “pretty mainstream,” and is the standard of care for many procedures, Mersereau said.

The use of robotic surgery for all general surgery procedures increased from 1.8% to 15% from 2012 to 2018, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association publication JAMA Network Open.

The test robot displayed in the lobby has created a lot of buzz among staff, Mersereau said.