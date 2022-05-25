Substance-use facility to be built in Chehalis

CHEHALIS — People suffering from substance-use disorders will soon have a place in Lewis County to undergo inpatient recovery.

Cascade Community Healthcare plans to convert the space on the second floor of its 135 W. Main St. location in Chehalis into a 16-bed inpatient care facility.

Work for the project is slated to begin in early- to mid-summer, and the facility’s opening is scheduled for about a year after work begins.

Richard Stride, president and chief executive officer for Cascade, said the facility would be for “people who feel like they need to become sober or get back on their use-disorder plan."

Participants will have the opportunity for group therapy, in addition to dedicated time with substance-use disorder professionals, Stride said.

The facility will include inpatient and outpatient care. Stride said there are few similar local services.

“The main reason why I wanted to have the in-patient facility here is because it’s pretty far for people to go if they go on a voluntary basis into some sort of treatment. They would either have to go south or north (and) sometimes even across the mountains to get treatment,” Stride said.

