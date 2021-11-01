State hospital officials voice concerns as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flatten

Dr. Mary Fairchok with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma said while children are less likely to get severely ill or die from COVID-19, they are still at risk and can spread it to those around them.

"It's vitally important," she said of vaccinating children. "Although it may be tempting to dismiss that group because they are at the lowest risk, we shouldn't be minimizing the effect on this age group."

Vaccination also will make it easier to keep children in school because fully vaccinated people without symptoms do not have to quarantine after an exposure, said Dr. John Hawes, a pediatrician with Swedish Pediatrics in West Seattle.

The state Department of Health last week updated quarantine requirements in schools, shortening the length of time kids are out of class.

Students and staff can quarantine for seven days after the last close contact if they have no symptoms and test negative after five days. However, they need to continue monitoring for symptoms until day 14.