State hospital officials voice concerns as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations flatten

Washington's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are flattening at a concerningly high level, state hospital officials said Monday.
"We don't know if cases are going to go up or down," said Taya Briley, Washington State Hospital Association executive vice president, during a press briefing Monday.
The state recorded 10.4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, about the same as the prior week. The rate is slightly lower than winter 2020 levels.
Briley said the rate of hospitalizations is concerning going into the fall and winter this year as the flu and other respiratory viruses are circulating. Last year, stricter regulations and precautions kept the state from having much of a flu season, she said.
Cowlitz County recorded a similar trend, with COVID-19 hospitalizations hovering at 14.5 per 100,000 people through mid- to late-October.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 14 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, down from the high-teens late last week.
Cowlitz County recorded 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 12,125 confirmed and 1,464 probable cases. The county recorded two new deaths, with 243 total.
Hospital officials said they are anticipating approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds likely later this week.
Dr. Mary Fairchok with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma said while children are less likely to get severely ill or die from COVID-19, they are still at risk and can spread it to those around them.
"It's vitally important," she said of vaccinating children. "Although it may be tempting to dismiss that group because they are at the lowest risk, we shouldn't be minimizing the effect on this age group."
Vaccination also will make it easier to keep children in school because fully vaccinated people without symptoms do not have to quarantine after an exposure, said Dr. John Hawes, a pediatrician with Swedish Pediatrics in West Seattle.
The state Department of Health last week updated quarantine requirements in schools, shortening the length of time kids are out of class.
Students and staff can quarantine for seven days after the last close contact if they have no symptoms and test negative after five days. However, they need to continue monitoring for symptoms until day 14.
Students who are close contracts in districts with a test-to-stay system could also choose a “modified” quarantine of seven days during which the student attends school, but cannot do any other activities and should stay isolated when not at school. Under this option, they have to be tested multiple times during the seven-day period.
Those who do not want to get tested must do a 10-day quarantine.
Schools will be required to offer families the shortest option “so students can return quickly,” said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID-19 response.
The kindergarten through 12th-grade school outbreak definition also has been updated. Instead of two cases in a classroom, the new threshold is three cases or 10% of a core group.
According to the state’s Oct. 29 school outbreak report, there were a total of 189 COVID‐19 outbreaks in K‐12 schools between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, which included 1,284 cases. Forty-two cases occurred in August, and 147 cases occurred in September.
Among the 189 outbreaks, 12% were in private schools and 88% were in public schools. About 63% percent of outbreaks were in elementary schools.
Cowlitz County had five COVID-19 outbreaks that included 25 cases in that time frame, according to the report.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools. Kelso only reports student-to-student cases confirmed to be transmitted in schools.
Since Oct. 21, the Longview School District reported 13 new cases, two among staff. Of those new cases, one was transmitted in school at Mint Valley Elementary. From the start of school, the district has reported 241 cases among students and staff.
Kelso has not reported any new cases since Oct. 21. The district has reported 22 in-school transmissions this year and five classroom closures.
In Castle Rock, there have been eight new cases reported since Oct. 21. One of those cases was among staff and none were caused by school exposure, according to the district. Of the new cases, three were at the primary school, one at the intermediate school, one at the middle school and three at the high school.