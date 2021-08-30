State hospital officials urge caution, vaccination as COVID patients increase

Hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant patients with COVID-19, said Tanya Sorensen, maternal fetal medicine physician at Swedish Health Services.

Pregnant people are less likely to be vaccinated and are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sorensen said while many doctors were more cautious earlier in the pandemic about recommending the vaccine to all pregnant patients, now there is more data suggesting the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.

Dr. Mark Johnson, an infectious disease specialist with Confluence Health in Wenatchee, said about 85% to 90% of the population will have to be vaccinated to put a stop to delta because of how much more infectious it is than previous virus strains.

“Delta has changed the game,” he said.

People who have been sick with COVID-19 have some degree of protective immunity, but vaccines provide “a much more robust, durable and predictable” immune response. Getting vaccinated also reduces the risk of going through severe illness from COVID, he said.

Johnson said the state will see another COVID-19 surge in the winter, but subsequent waves could go down in magnitude as more people get vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 51.2% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 46.1% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 60.5% of people initiated vaccination and 54.8% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

