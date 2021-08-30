State hospital officials urge caution, vaccination as COVID patients increase

State hospital officials Monday urged people to be cautious about attending events as rising COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain hospitals.
As of Monday, 1,570 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, the equivalent to filling multiple large hospitals, Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, said during a media briefing. Of those, 188 are on ventilators.
“This is enormous stress on the healthcare system to have this many patients with a single diagnosis,” she said. “This just doesn’t happen. ... So it’s very, very alarming.”
With 36.2 new admissions each per 100,000 people in the last week, Cowlitz and Lincoln counties had the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state as of Monday.
Cowlitz County recorded 168 new confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 8,543 confirmed and 984 probable cases.
The county recorded three new COVID-19 deaths, with 122 total deaths.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 53 COVID-19 inpatients as of Monday morning.
Sauer and other hospital officials said people should be “incredibly cautious” about going to large events and gatherings right now.
“We have this sense that the public generally thinks things are more back to normal, that people are having parties, going to fairs, Labor Day events.” she said. “We’re just real worried that the public perception of where we are does not match what’s happening in hospitals where people are coming in very ill and having extended stays and even dying.”
Hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant patients with COVID-19, said Tanya Sorensen, maternal fetal medicine physician at Swedish Health Services.
Pregnant people are less likely to be vaccinated and are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sorensen said while many doctors were more cautious earlier in the pandemic about recommending the vaccine to all pregnant patients, now there is more data suggesting the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh the potential risks.
Dr. Mark Johnson, an infectious disease specialist with Confluence Health in Wenatchee, said about 85% to 90% of the population will have to be vaccinated to put a stop to delta because of how much more infectious it is than previous virus strains.
“Delta has changed the game,” he said.
People who have been sick with COVID-19 have some degree of protective immunity, but vaccines provide “a much more robust, durable and predictable” immune response. Getting vaccinated also reduces the risk of going through severe illness from COVID, he said.
Johnson said the state will see another COVID-19 surge in the winter, but subsequent waves could go down in magnitude as more people get vaccinated.
As of Saturday, 51.2% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 46.1% were fully vaccinated. Statewide, 60.5% of people initiated vaccination and 54.8% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.