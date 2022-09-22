State health officials urge COVID boosters, flu vaccines as fall begins

State health officials Thursday encouraged Washington residents to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines ahead of the fall and winter season.

While the COVID-19 pandemic's emergency phase may be ending, the virus remains "very much with us in our state," said Secretary of Health Umair Shah during a press briefing Thursday.

Since Sept. 1, more than 173,922 Washington residents 12 and older have received the new bivalent booster, which targets omicron variants, said Michele Roberts, state assistant secretary for prevention, safety and health. The state has 700,000 doses of the new boosters available, with more arriving each week, she said.

Roberts also encouraged people 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine before the end of October.

"It's really a critical time of year to ensure ongoing protection for ourselves and for our communities," she said.

PeaceHealth is holding a clinic to give omicron bivalent boosters, as well as flu shots on Oct. 8 at the Longview Lakefront Clinic. The shots will be available by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Patients can call 360-747-5800 to schedule an appointment.

Several Cowlitz County pharmacies had the new booster shots available as of Thursday. People can check vaccine and booster availability online at www.vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.

Mask requirements

State health officials Thursday reiterated that although the state's COVID-19 emergency order is ending Oct. 31, the mask requirement for health care and correctional settings is not ending at the same time.

The mask order was issued by the secretary of health under public health authority, is separate from the state of emergency and will remain in place for the time being, said Lacy Fehrenbach, chief of prevention, health and safety.

"This is because COVID-19 is still with us," she said. "There's uncertainty that remains as we enter the respiratory virus season and we really want to do best to protect the healthcare system and our communities."

Beyond the requirements, Shah recommended people consider masking in indoor, crowded settings that may have poor ventilation or when others around them may be sick.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending down nationally and in Washington, but people are still hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 every day, Shah said.

In Cowlitz County, cases are down from earlier this summer but may be starting to tick up. Hospitalizations continue to spike up and down and remain above the state average.