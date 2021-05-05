State health officials urge caution, vaccination as 'hopeful numbers' of new COVID-19 cases reported

Most Cowlitz County school districts moved forward with brining students back to in-person classes. The guidelines are not requirements and "each district is making decisions that balance needs of students and faculty with protecting their overall health and safety," according to the county's data report.

According to a state report released Friday, five COVID-19 outbreaks with 16 associated cases have been reported in Cowlitz County K-12 schools between Aug. 1 and March 31.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff that are epidemiologically linked, with symptoms that began within 14 days of each other, do not share a household and are not identified as close contacts in another setting.

Statewide, 18 counties reported more than 708 cases connected to 182 outbreaks in K-12 schools from Aug. 1 to March 31, according to the report. About 69% of all outbreaks involved two or three cases.

Spokane County reported the most outbreaks and associated cases, 38 and 185, with a median of four cases per outbreak, according to the report.

Lincoln County had the highest number of median cases per outbreak at 23 cases. The county reported two outbreaks, with 46 total cases.