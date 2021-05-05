State health officials urge caution, vaccination as 'hopeful numbers' of new COVID-19 cases reported

Although Washington is seeing some "hopeful numbers" amid flattening COVID-19 cases, state officials Wednesday urged residents to continue protective measures and get vaccinated, as infection levels remain high.
Many areas of the state are seeing increasing cases or high case rates, and hospitalizations are up, said Acting State Health Officer Scott Lindquist during a press briefing Wednesday. However, recent hospitalizations are among younger people with shorter stays than in the past, he said.
"We are cautiously optimistic about it but that doesn't negate the fact that we are in a fourth wave," Lindquist said Wednesday. "I don't think you can just paint it with one brush stroke of it's good or bad because it's both."
Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced a two-week pause on movement in the state's phased reopening plan, citing the plateauing case rate.
"We know that reopening is what all of us want to do, so this is balancing the best we can based on the fact we have hopeful numbers," State Secretary of Health Umair Shah said Wednesday. "We're balancing reopening, we're balancing vaccinations, we're balancing this race against time and we're also balancing COVID fatigue."
Cowlitz County will remain in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan after Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on movement Tuesday, citi…
Shah said softening vaccine demand is concerning and the state is working to make it easy for all residents to get the shot.
The state set up a new hotline for people to call for vaccine information and help finding or setting up an appointment. People can call 833-VAX-HELP from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays or 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and state holidays.
The state is partnering with rideshare companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to vaccine appointments starting Monday. People can call the vaccine hotline and receive a code to use on one of the rideshare apps.
Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark County residents who need help getting to a vaccination appointment can contact the Human Services Council at 360-762-5292.
Outreach COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Saturday in Longview; drive-through site opens in Clatskanie
Immigrants, refugees and communities of color will receive priority to receive up to 200 doses of Moderna vaccine available at a COVID-19 vacc…
Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases have leveled off and appear to be decreasing. The county recorded an average 23 new cases per day from April 19-25, down from 28 per day April 11-17, according to the county's data report.
The county Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 5,385.
COVID-19 community transmission remains in the "high" level, or above 200 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. Cowlitz County recorded about 307 new cases per 100,000 people from April 13-26.
School decisions
The state heath department recommends school districts wait to bring back middle and high schoolers while transmission is high.
Most Cowlitz County school districts moved forward with brining students back to in-person classes. The guidelines are not requirements and "each district is making decisions that balance needs of students and faculty with protecting their overall health and safety," according to the county's data report.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
According to a state report released Friday, five COVID-19 outbreaks with 16 associated cases have been reported in Cowlitz County K-12 schools between Aug. 1 and March 31.
The state defines an outbreak as two or more laboratory-positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff that are epidemiologically linked, with symptoms that began within 14 days of each other, do not share a household and are not identified as close contacts in another setting.
Statewide, 18 counties reported more than 708 cases connected to 182 outbreaks in K-12 schools from Aug. 1 to March 31, according to the report. About 69% of all outbreaks involved two or three cases.
Spokane County reported the most outbreaks and associated cases, 38 and 185, with a median of four cases per outbreak, according to the report.
Lincoln County had the highest number of median cases per outbreak at 23 cases. The county reported two outbreaks, with 46 total cases.
Statewide, most of the cases associated with the outbreaks were among those 15-19 years old, according to the report. Less than 10 cases were hospitalized overnight and 88% were among adult staff. There were no reported deaths.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools. Kelso only reports cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools and only reported one such case in November.
Longview reported six new student cases since April 19, none of which were transmitted in school, according to contract tracing.
On April 26, a Cascade student, a Northlake student, a Mark Morris student and two Kessler students tested positive, followed by another Northlake student April 28.
In Castle Rock there were two new cases, a primary student who tested positive on April 28 and a middle school student who tested positive on April 30. The primary student did not expose anyone at school, and students and staff exposed to the middle schooler have been notified.