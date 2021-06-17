State health officials concerned about COVID-19 variants spreading among unvaccinated residents

As the state and local COVID-19 vaccination rate slows, health officials are concerned more transmissible variants and a false sense of security may cause cases to increase among unvaccinated people.

About 67.8% of Washington residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination as of Tuesday, including 174,450 people who had received vaccination through the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state will fully reopen at the end of June or when 70% of state residents age 16 and older have one vaccine dose, whichever comes first.

Between 140,000 to 170,000 residents need to initiate vaccination to reach that goal, said Secretary of State Umair Shah Wednesday during a Department of Health briefing. When the state reaches 70% of those 16 and older initiating vaccination, more than 2 million residents will still be unvaccinated.

"We are absolutely, in the field of public health, concerned that people think we’re completely done with the pandemic when we hit a goal," Shah said. "We are really concerned that folks are going to think we're at 70% and therefore you don't have to worry about anything and that may make vaccinations drop off. ... We want the message to continue to be get vaccinated."