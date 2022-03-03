State data: 54% of eligible Cowlitz County residents received COVID-19 booster dose

More than half of Cowlitz County residents eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose had received one as of Monday, according the the state Department of Health.

About 54% of county residents 12 and older eligible for a booster dose have received one, compared to 58% of those eligible statewide. People are eligible for a booster five months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cowlitz County’s overall vaccination coverage lags further behind the state, with 61.6% of residents initiating vaccination and 56.2% fully vaccinated as of Monday. Statewide, 73.7% of residents had initiated vaccination and 66.9% were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to those 5 and older. Health officials recommend boosters for everyone 12 and older when they become eligible.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health added data on additional doses by county, age, sex and race/ethnicity to its online dashboard.

“COVID-19 vaccines offer powerful protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and booster shots extend that protection,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, state chief science officer, in a statement. “Adding booster dose data to the dashboard gives us a better understanding of vaccination rates across our state.”

In the state and Cowlitz County, vaccine coverage, including boosters, is higher among older age groups.

As of Monday, 79.7% of Cowlitz County residents 65 and older were fully vaccinated, and 73.7% of those eligible had received a booster dose.

Of the 66.7% of 50- to 64-year-olds who are fully vaccinated, 57% have received boosters.

About 62.3% of 35- to 49-year-olds are fully vaccinated and 43.2% of those eligible are boosted.

Residents 18 to 34 have the largest difference between the percent fully vaccinated, 56.9%, and the percent with boosters, 28.8%.

A similar percentage of those 12 to 17 have received boosters, 28%, and 38.9% are fully vaccinated.

When looking at the booster data in proportion to the total population of each age group, vaccine coverage increases with age, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services.

“This may be a result of several factors,” said Stefanie Donahue, communications manager. “Younger populations became eligible for vaccination more recently. Older populations may also be more inclined to seek vaccination because they are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

It appears demand for first and second doses of the vaccines was higher than for booster doses, Donahue said.

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease.

The county recorded 135 new cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, down from 249 per 100,000 the previous week. Cowlitz County has recorded 21,985 total cases and 337 deaths.

Cowlitz County’s seven-day hospitalization rate has declined from 21.7 new admissions per 100,000 from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15 to 13.6 per 100,000 the most recent week. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning.

