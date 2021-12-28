State, Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases increasing; testing available but limited

Washington’s COVID-19 cases skyrocketed over the holiday weekend, while Cowlitz County saw a smaller increase, according to the Department of Health.

On Christmas Eve, the state recorded 6,235 cases, a record high, according to the department. The most populous counties, King, Snohomish, Pierce and Thurston, had the sharpest increase in cases, according to the department’s data dashboard.

Cowlitz County recorded 11 new confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,383 confirmed and 1,723 probable cases. The county reported 124 new confirmed cases over the weekend. Cowlitz County has recorded 282 COVID-19 deaths.

It’s unclear how many of the new cases are from the omicron variant, but state and county health officials last week predicted a surge driven by the highly transmissible coronavirus strain.

Statewide, hospitalizations remain flat, with a slight uptick in the incomplete data. Cowlitz County hospitalizations are flat or decreasing, according to the health department. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 15 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning.

COVID testing options

Cowlitz County clinics Tuesday reported an increase in COVID-19 testing demand around the holiday weekend.

It’s unclear exactly how much testing demand has changed, as the state Department of Health paused reporting testing metrics since September “to increase DOH’s capacity to process increasing test data volumes.” The state expects to restart reporting around Feb. 28 “due to an unexpected delay.”

Health officials recommend testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and people with likely exposures, such as close contacts. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste and smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local clinics and pharmacies offer molecular and antigen testing, but appointments may be limited.

Cowlitz Family Health Center clinics have seen an uptick in people wanting to get tested, said Chief Executive Officer Jim Coffee. The clinics offer rapid antigen tests to patients with possible exposure and PCR tests for patients with symptoms, he said.

“At this point in the pandemic if people have symptoms that could remotely be connected to the coronavirus, they should get tested,” Coffee said.

The Family Health Center recently ordered 500 at-home tests for each clinic through the new federal home testing program, Coffee said. Once the tests arrive, they will be available for free to patients and community members, he said.

Coffee said he expects testing demand to increase significantly over the next couple of weeks because of the holidays.

Kaiser Permanente’s Longview clinic also saw a holiday-related increase in testing last week, said Debbie Karman, spokesperson. The clinic offers testing to its members by appointment, which can be scheduled online. Testing turnaround time is 24 to 48 hours.

Pacific Urgent Care in Longview only offers rapid tests to patients after providers evaluate them and determine the test necessary, according to the clinic’s voicemail.

PeaceHealth tests all patients admitted to St. John Medical Center, regardless of symptoms. Anyone with a scheduled procedure also is tested ahead of time. PeaceHealth encourages people with symptoms or who have been exposed to seek testing at a local pharmacy.

The Longview Walgreens stopped offering COVID-19 testing last week and appointments are not available right now, according to its website. Appointment availability “fluctuates daily” and is limited in many locations, the company said in a statement.

Appointments are available at the Longview Rite Aid beginning next week, according to the pharmacy’s website.

Some pharmacies, including Walmart, Walgreens and Rite Aid, also may have over-the-counter COVID-19 tests for sale, although supply appears limited and variable.

Tests were out of stock online at Walgreens and Rite Aid as of Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear if the tests were available in store. Walmart listed several brands of at-home tests online, with some in stock.

Anyone who tests positive should isolate for at least five days and wear a mask around others for another five days, according to new Centers for Disease Control recommendations. People can stop isolating after five days if they have no symptoms or once their fever goes away.

After testing positive, people should inform their close contacts, or those who were within six feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.

People who test positive with an at-home test can report the result by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127. The hotline is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and holidays.

The health department also recommends people contact their healthcare provider. People should monitor their symptoms, and seek emergency care if illness becomes severe.

