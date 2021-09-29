State, Cowlitz County COVID-19 cases, hospitalization continue decline, deaths increase

"We've never seen that in Cowlitz County," he said, and "I’m concerned about our really high death rate."

The county recorded five new COVID-19 deaths so far this week, with 192 total deaths.

Cowlitz County on Wednesday recorded 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10,759 confirmed and 1,286 probable cases. As of Wednesday morning, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 32 COVID-19 patients.

The overall decline in cases and hospitalizations statewide is "welcome and hopeful news," said Fehrenbach, with the state Department of Health. Disease activity remains very high and the state is recording more new hospital admissions than during the winter peak, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials expect hospital occupancy and capacity to be strained over the next several weeks to months, Fehrenbach said.

"Our ability to continue to drive down disease rates and hospital admissions related to COVID depends on reducing the number of people who are susceptible to COVID in the first place," she said. "Getting vaccinated and also doing measures that we know slow spread ... are really important."