State COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down; hospital officials encourage vaccines ahead of holidays

Hospital officials encourage people get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the winter holidays, including pediatric vaccines and booster doses for eligible people.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds were authorized earlier this month. The vaccines are available at multiple Cowlitz County locations, including the Child and Adolescent Clinic, PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente. People can search for locations offering the vaccines at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Booster doses of all three vaccines are widely available at clinics and pharmacies.

For people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, federal and state health officials recommend boosters for people 65 years old and older, long-term care residents 18 years old and older, and those 50- to 64-years-old with underlying conditions or at high risk of social inequities.

People 18 to 49 years old at high risk of severe COVID-19 because of underlying conditions or higher risk of social inequities or who are at increased exposure risk because of their job or institutional setting may get a booster.

Officials recommend boosters for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose J&J vaccine at least two months ago.