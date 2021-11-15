State COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down; hospital officials encourage vaccines ahead of holidays

Washington’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward, but hospital officials Monday encouraged vaccinations as cases increase elsewhere in the country and cold weather brings more people indoors.
Statewide, cases are slowly declining, but increases in parts of the Northeast and Midwest are concerning, Washington State Hospital Association Chief Executive Officer Cassie Sauer, during a press briefing Monday.
Cowlitz County’s case rate also is decreasing slightly. The county recorded 65 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 12,500 confirmed and 1,510 probable cases. The county has recorded 253 COVID-19 deaths.
The county’s hospitalization rate also declined after remaining fairly steady for several weeks. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 13 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
Statewide, 865 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday morning, down about 12% from last week’s 968 patients, Sauer said.
Many hospitals remain stretched thin, are “very concerned” about staffing, and are working to retain and recruit workers, Sauer said.
Following last month’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline, 94% of hospital staff statewide are fully vaccinated, Sauer said. A hospital association survey collected ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline showed 88% fully vaccinated. At least 2%, or 2,000 people, of the remaining staff left the workforce, she said. That number likely is higher as not all hospitals reported their updated information to the association, Sauer said.
Hospital officials encourage people get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the winter holidays, including pediatric vaccines and booster doses for eligible people.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds were authorized earlier this month. The vaccines are available at multiple Cowlitz County locations, including the Child and Adolescent Clinic, PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente. People can search for locations offering the vaccines at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Booster doses of all three vaccines are widely available at clinics and pharmacies.
For people who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, federal and state health officials recommend boosters for people 65 years old and older, long-term care residents 18 years old and older, and those 50- to 64-years-old with underlying conditions or at high risk of social inequities.
People 18 to 49 years old at high risk of severe COVID-19 because of underlying conditions or higher risk of social inequities or who are at increased exposure risk because of their job or institutional setting may get a booster.
Officials recommend boosters for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose J&J vaccine at least two months ago.
Sauer encouraged people to look at the guidance for what counts as an underlying condition because more people are eligible than they may think. However, officials emphasized that unvaccinated people are those most at risk.
“Boosters are great. I think they help a lot of people who may be vulnerable,” said Dr. Seth Cohen, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Washington Medical Center. “But the biggest difference we can make is getting first doses rather than third doses. That’s really what’s going to change the pandemic in our region.”
Statewide, 66.1% of people had initiated vaccination and 61% were fully vaccinated as of Saturday. About 57.4% of Cowlitz County residents had received at least one dose and 52.7% were fully vaccinated.