State, county health officials concerned about COVID-19 variants spreading as restrictions lift

The delta variant hasn’t been identified in any Cowlitz County cases, but Krager said he’d be surprised if the variant wasn’t spreading here.

Most Cowlitz County confirmed cases have not been genetically sequenced, and the state proportions are likely more reflective of what variants are spreading in the county, Krager said.

The state has sequenced 7.3% of total cases, and 18.4% of cases in May, according to the report.

The most common variant in the state is still the alpha variant, but the gamma and delta variants appear to be outcompeting it, Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist said Wednesday.

Most recently, the Department of Health has seen an increase in delta from 7% of variants in mid- to-late May to 17.6% from May 30 to June 12. The gamma variant made up 16.3% of the variants.

Lindquist said the gamma variant is the most concerning right now because it has double the hospitalization and death rate of all confirmed cases in 2021.

About 5.8% of identified cases infected with the gamma variant were hospitalized, compared to 2.3% of all positive cases in 2021, according to the report. The report states 1.2% of gamma cases have died, compared to 0.4% of all cases.