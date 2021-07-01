State, county health officials concerned about COVID-19 variants spreading as restrictions lift

Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 case rate is more than double the state’s, and health officials are concerned fast-spreading virus variants and easing restrictions may cause an increase.
The state lifted most pandemic-related restrictions Wednesday, including capacity limits at businesses.
“I’m happy things are reopening and returning to a sense of normalcy,” said County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steve Krager. “But I’m worried people will completely ignore precautions, especially if they are unvaccinated, which is just going to lead to more spread.”
The county’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate also is above the state average and its recording virus-related deaths, although less than earlier this year, Krager said.
Krager said he and other public health officials are concerned about the spread of virus variants that are more transmissible and can cause more severe illness.
According to the state Department of Health’s variant report, 18 Cowlitz County residents are infected with the alpha, or B.1.1.7, variant, 20 with gamma, P.1, and 20 with the two epsilon variants first identified in California.
As of June 23, four of those cases have been hospitalized and four have died, according to the county’s data report. Krager said a couple hospitalizations have been tied to the gamma variant, but the numbers are too small to make conclusions the variant is predominantly driving cases or hospitalizations.
The delta variant hasn’t been identified in any Cowlitz County cases, but Krager said he’d be surprised if the variant wasn’t spreading here.
Most Cowlitz County confirmed cases have not been genetically sequenced, and the state proportions are likely more reflective of what variants are spreading in the county, Krager said.
The state has sequenced 7.3% of total cases, and 18.4% of cases in May, according to the report.
The most common variant in the state is still the alpha variant, but the gamma and delta variants appear to be outcompeting it, Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist said Wednesday.
Most recently, the Department of Health has seen an increase in delta from 7% of variants in mid- to-late May to 17.6% from May 30 to June 12. The gamma variant made up 16.3% of the variants.
Lindquist said the gamma variant is the most concerning right now because it has double the hospitalization and death rate of all confirmed cases in 2021.
About 5.8% of identified cases infected with the gamma variant were hospitalized, compared to 2.3% of all positive cases in 2021, according to the report. The report states 1.2% of gamma cases have died, compared to 0.4% of all cases.
The delta variant does not appear to be causing a similar uptick in cases, hospitalizations or deaths in Washington right now, Lindquist said. However, the delta variant is making up an increasing percentage of the state’s cases and likely will be more predominant in the next week or two, he said.
None of the variants are causing a predominant amount of breakthrough cases, which are cases among fully vaccinated people, Lindquist said. All three vaccines available in the United States are effective against all the variants of concern, he said. As of Tuesday, 69% of state residents 16 years old and older had initiated vaccination, but that percentage is not evenly distributed across the state, said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah during a briefing Wednesday. All children younger than 12 years old are ineligible for vaccination, and there are large pockets of low vaccination rates throughout the state, he said.
Shah said he is concerned about unvaccinated people clustering together and not taking precautions such as masking or distancing.
“It is rolling the dice not to get vaccinated,” he said. “It is a preventable illness ... you are putting yourself at more risk when you don’t need to.”
Krager said it’s tough to know if Cowlitz County will see an increase in cases following the reopening and Independence Day. About 46% of all county residents initiated vaccination and 42% were fully vaccinated as of Monday. That leaves more than half unvaccinated as social gatherings increase and restrictions decrease, Krager said.
“I hope to see cases and hospitalizations decline, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see an increase, especially after some of these times with more social get togethers,” he said.
Cowlitz County’s disease activity may be higher than recorded because the testing rate is below the state average, Krager said.
“I would strongly encourage people to get tested. It’s really easily accessible right now,” he said.
People with symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 can get tested at their healthcare provider, Pacific Urgent Care, Walgreens or Rite Aid. Testing should be free for people with or without insurance.