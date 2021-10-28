State, county COVID-19 vaccination rates up overall, low among teens

The state is set to receive more than 300,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for children 5 to 11 years old next week, ahead of federal approval, said Michele Roberts, state health department acting assistant secretary.

Washington has been allocated 230,000 doses and chain pharmacies enrolled in the federal program will receive about 80,000 doses, Roberts said.

The federal government indicated doses will start shipping once the Federal Drug Administration issues the emergency use authorization, she said. If all goes according to plan, doses will be in the state ready to go once the Centers for Disease Control and Western states group give the go ahead, Roberts said.

Roberts said she expects about 30% of the state’s 680,000 5- to 11-year-olds to get the vaccine, which is a smaller dose than the version authorized for children 12 years old and older.

Although the number of Washington children with COVID-19 is low, those 12-19 years old have one of the highest weekly rates of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past month.

Statewide, there were 189 outbreaks reported at K-12 schools from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID response. The outbreaks had a median of five cases, with 12,084 cases total, she said.