State, county COVID-19 vaccination rates up overall, low among teens

COVID-19 vaccination rates increased statewide over the last three months, but variations in rates mean widespread immunity is far off, health officials said this week.
Cowlitz County residents starting vaccination increased from an average of about 50 per day in mid-July to about 200 per day in early-to-mid-September, according to the county health department.
Vaccinations among county residents began to increase before Gov. Jay Inslee announced the vaccine mandate in August, said Stefanie Donahue, county health department communications manager. New vaccinations spiked around Sept. 13, the last day people could begin their Pfizer vaccine series to meet the Oct. 18 deadline. The majority of county residents who initiated vaccination at that time received the Pfizer vaccine, Donahue said.
“Our best assessment is that the spike, and the increase seen after the announcement, was likely the result of both the background trend in vaccine initiation as well as in response to the governor’s vaccination requirement,” she said. “Once we have more complete and current data on vaccine initiation, completion, and booster doses, we will know more about what is driving behavior.”
COVID-19 vaccinations also increased statewide, but appeared to have decreased and leveled off after peaking in early October. Statewide, 64.9% of residents initiated vaccination and 60% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Cowlitz County’s vaccination rate is below the state average, with 56.7% of county residents initiating vaccination and 51.8% fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Vaccination coverage is highest among 65- to 79-year-old Cowlitz County residents at about 74% fully vaccinated, according to the health department. At 33%, 12- to 17-year-olds had the lowest rate.
Castle Rock continued having the highest vaccination coverage in the county with 69% of residents fully vaccinated. Coverage remained lowest in rural southeast Cowlitz County, including Ariel and Cougar, with 35% fully vaccinated.
The variation in rates within Cowlitz County illustrates the difficulty the state is facing in reaching a high enough community immunity level to largely prevent infections.
Health officials have a formula to predict how much vaccination is needed to significantly slow COVID-19 spread, about 80%, said Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist, during a press briefing Wednesday. However, that modeling doesn’t take into account the variety in vaccination rates, he said.
“That’s the biggest problem we’re struggling with in Washington state, is the state is not entirely equal with its vaccine coverage,” Lindquist said. “So it will probably take quite a bit more than that 80%.”
State preps for child vaccines
The state is set to receive more than 300,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for children 5 to 11 years old next week, ahead of federal approval, said Michele Roberts, state health department acting assistant secretary.
Washington has been allocated 230,000 doses and chain pharmacies enrolled in the federal program will receive about 80,000 doses, Roberts said.
The federal government indicated doses will start shipping once the Federal Drug Administration issues the emergency use authorization, she said. If all goes according to plan, doses will be in the state ready to go once the Centers for Disease Control and Western states group give the go ahead, Roberts said.
Roberts said she expects about 30% of the state’s 680,000 5- to 11-year-olds to get the vaccine, which is a smaller dose than the version authorized for children 12 years old and older.
Although the number of Washington children with COVID-19 is low, those 12-19 years old have one of the highest weekly rates of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past month.
Statewide, there were 189 outbreaks reported at K-12 schools from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, said Lacy Fehrenbach, state deputy secretary for COVID response. The outbreaks had a median of five cases, with 12,084 cases total, she said.
Schools and early learning centers surpassed bars, restaurants and gatherings in recent outbreaks, but are also more closely monitored than other locations, Lindquist said. The state isn’t seeing a disproportionate amount of cases among children, he said.
There is a disproportionate amount of cases among unvaccinated people of all ages, Lindquist said. Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, he said.