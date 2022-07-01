State, county COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up; vaccines for young children available

State health officials are reminding residents to take safety precautions as COVID-19 hospitalizations tick up and emergency rooms remain busy with other patients.

"The COVID pandemic disease rates are still impacting hospitals, but so is the delayed care for people who haven't been going to hospitals even though they might have had something that's going on," said Nate Weed, state acting deputy secretary for emergency preparedness, during a press briefing Wednesday. "As we're moving into this time of year of course, often we see more injuries, this bumps up the use of hospitals."

On average, 91% of acute-care staffed beds in the state were filled from June 18 to 24, which is similar to the amount occupied throughout the last several months. About 10% of those beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Acute-care staffed beds differ from intensive care unit beds.

The state recorded 8.3 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from June 16 to 22, up from about 7.4 per 100,000 the prior week.

Cowlitz County's rate remains above the state average, with 15.4 new hospitalizations per 100,000 from June 16 to 22.

The county's case rate is also increasing, with about 186 new cases per 100,000 from June 16 to 22, up from 142 per 100,000 at the beginning of the month.

Statewide, case rates remain flat. However, because most people are testing at home or not testing, the cases reported to the state likely represent about 10% of infections, said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the state's chief science officer, Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to prevent disease and injury that would further strain hospitals, Weed said. Those who need emergency care should still go to the hospital, he said.

Pediatric vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 4-years-old are now available in the state and Cowlitz County, following federal emergency authorization in late June.

As of Wednesday, nearly 9,800 Washington children 6 months to 4 years old received their first dose, according to the state Department of Health.

The Pfizer vaccine for this age group is three doses, with the second dose six to eight weeks after the first and the third dose eight weeks after the second. Immunocompromised children should receive the second dose three weeks after the first.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, administered four to eight weeks apart. Immunocompromised children should receive the second dose four weeks after the first.

Both types are available at Child and Adolescent Clinic in Longview. Parents with questions should call their pediatrician, according to the clinic.

PeaceHealth Medical Group is currently scheduling for appointments that will start Tuesday. Those interested do not need to be a PeaceHealth patient to get an appointment and can call 360-414-2385 to schedule.

Kaiser Permanente is also offering the vaccines at its Longview clinic, according to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

The Washington Department of Health recommends the vaccines for those 6 months and older.

State health officials said while children are less likely to get severely ill, the disease is not always mild. More than 1,700 Washington children have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 17 have died, Kwan-Gett said.

