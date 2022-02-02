State, county COVID-19 cases trending down, deaths up following surge

Washington’s COVID-19 cases are trending downward and hospitalizations appear to be cresting, state health officials said Wednesday.

“We still remain in a difficult situation with our health-care system that’s being stretched and strained but we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are starting to slow in Western Washington, the other half of the state is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations, Shah said. Challenges will continue as virus activity remains high, he said.

In Cowlitz County, COVID-19 cases appear to be decreasing or flattening. The county recorded 1,086 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, down from a peak of about 1,262 from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

The county recorded 190 new cases since Monday, bringing the total to 20,428. The state Department of Health no longer updates its data dashboard on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Cowlitz County’s hospitalization rate decreased from a jump earlier in January but has remained somewhat level since mid-October, according to the county health department. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had 25 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning.

Wahkiakum County reported two new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 299, with 19 potentially active. The county health department considers cases with a positive test result in the last 21 days to be potentially active.

Statewide, COVID-19 deaths are increasing, as expected following the state’s rise in cases and hospitalizations, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist.

The most recent complete rolling average was 24 deaths per day as of Dec. 31 and incomplete numbers show the seven-day average increasing to 31 as of Jan. 3. The state Department of Health considers the most recent 32 days to be incomplete because it takes longer to report COVID-19 deaths.

Washington’s death rate is not as high as it was during previous waves, but likely will continue to rise, Lindquist said. The rate peaked at about 4.2 deaths per 100,000 people in late August, compared to the most recent complete rate around 2.5 per 100,000 as of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Cowlitz County’s death rate remains higher than the state’s, at about 6.3 deaths per 100,000 as of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The county health department expects a rise in deaths to follow the increase in cases.

As of Monday, 72.8% of Washington residents had initiated vaccination and 65.9% were fully vaccinated. About 61% of Cowlitz County residents had initiated vaccination and 55.3% were fully vaccinated as of Monday.

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 18, COVID-19 hospitalization rates were five times higher among unvaccinated people 12 to 34 years old, seven times higher for residents 35 to 64 years old and eight times higher for those 65 and older, Lindquist said.

The death rate was nine times higher among unvaccinated people 65 and older than fully vaccinated residents, Lindquist said.

“These are the observations that really drive our biggest recommendation that your best protection against hospitalization and severe disease, even from this more infectious omicron, is to get vaccinated and boosted,” he said.

Omicron now accounts for 100% of variants found in specimens sequenced in Washington, edging out delta at the end of January, according to the state’s weekly variant report. Lindquist said the omicron subvariant, BA.2, spreading in Europe is unlikely to cause a prolonged or a new surge in Washington.

